Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
NTC Srl: Restoring children's vision, reducing inequalities: NTC renews partnership with Sightsavers Italia

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Sight Day, NTC, an Italian pharmaceutical company with a strong vocation for innovation in ophthalmology, proudly announces the renewal of its collaboration with Sightsavers Italia ETS, an international organization that for 75 years has been dedicated to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting the rights of people with disabilities in low-income countries.

NTC Logo

The partnership is built on a clear and urgent goal: to actively support cataract surgeries in children, a condition that represents one of the leading causes of childhood blindness worldwide. Cataracts can be present at birth or develop at an early age, and timely intervention is essential to avoid irreversible damage to visual development.

"Removing cataracts in children is an act of social as well as health justice," said Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO of NTC. "This is why our collaboration with Sightsavers Italia is a source of particular pride for us: it represents a concrete step in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 10, which promotes the reduction of inequalities. Sight should not be a privilege, but a right accessible to everyone, everywhere in the world."

According to the World Health Organization, more than 2.2 billion people suffer from serious vision problems, and over one billion of these cases are preventable. In 2024 alone, Sightsavers carried out more than 497,000 cataract operations, saving or restoring sight-and often also dignity and independence-to people who would otherwise have faced a lifetime of disability.

NTC's involvement is part of a broader corporate journey of social responsibility and commitment to global health, which has already seen the company engaged in research projects and in improving access to innovative therapies in ophthalmology and other therapeutic areas.

Through this collaboration with Sightsavers Italia, NTC reaffirms its dedication to supporting the most vulnerable communities, with a specific focus on children and the right to eye health.

About NTC
A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration, and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, and food supplements in ophthalmology, and other therapeutic areas including pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology. NTC offers more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information: www.ntcpharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081445/NTC_Pharma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/restoring-childrens-vision-reducing-inequalities-ntc-renews-partnership-with-sightsavers-italia-302564288.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
