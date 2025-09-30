Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
30.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
Cozy Up Your Home This Fall with Waterdrop Filter's Prime Day Deals

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crisp autumn air arrives, so does a unique opportunity to enhance your home's comfort and health. Waterdrop Filter, a leader in water filtration, is launching its exclusive October Prime Day deals from September 30th to October 8th across the U.K., Germany, and other key European regions.

This event is more than just discounts; it's about making daily routines healthier and more enjoyable. Imagine starting your day with a perfect cup of coffee or enjoying a rich hot cocoa, all made with pure, pristine water. Waterdrop Filter's advanced filtration systems are designed to elevate these simple seasonal pleasures, transforming everyday moments into experiences of enhanced taste and well-being, while providing families with essential peace of mind.

Featured Prime Day Offers (October 7th-8th):

Waterdrop X12 RO System: MSRP £1,299 - £999 (23% off). Its 11-stage filtration and 1200 GPD high-speed performance ensure your kitchen gets pristine, great-tasting water instantly.

Waterdrop G5P700A RO System: MSRP £349.99 - £279.99 (20% off). This advanced RO system offers an 8-stage filtration process, removing contaminants while adding essential minerals for a balanced, alkaline pH.

Waterdrop A2 Instant Hot & Cold Water Dispenser: MSRP £449 - £349 (22% off). This portable, countertop system features 5-stage RO filtration and customizable hot & cold settings, ideal for kitchens, offices, or RVs.

Waterdrop TSA Under-Sink Filter: MSRP £129.99 - £107.99 (16.92% off). The ultimate choice for simple upgrades. Its 8-stage deep filtration reduces a wide range of contaminants, while its easy, no-pro installation makes it perfect for renters.

This October Prime Day is the ideal moment to secure these discounts and upgrade your kitchen for less. Customers can explore the full range of Prime Day offers on the Waterdrop Filter's regional pages, |U.K. | Germany, and other key European markets.

About Waterdrop Filter

Waterdrop Filter, founded in 2015, is a leading global innovator in water purification solutions for residential, office, and outdoor use. The company's comprehensive product range, trusted by millions of households globally, includes cutting-edge Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, outdoor filters, and whole-house systems. Driven by the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop is recognized for reliable, user-focused technologies. The company commits to its ESG values through the Water4Smile initiative, supporting sustainability, community empowerment, and global clean water access.

Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.co.uk

Prime Day Deal

Waterdrop Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784296/Prime_Day_Deal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622013/20240613_181019_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cozy-up-your-home-this-fall-with-waterdrop-filters-prime-day-deals-302570536.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
