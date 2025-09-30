EF Polymer K.K.: EF Polymer Completes Series B Second Close

Total Round Reaches 17.8 Million USD to Accelerate R&D and Global Expansion

OKINAWA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan-based deep tech startup EF Polymer K.K. (Founder & CEO: Narayan Lal Gurjar, "EF Polymer"), developer of 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers, today announced that it has completed the second close of its Series B financing round through a third-party allotment. In this second close, investors from diverse industries participated, bringing the total amount raised to 17.8 million USD combined with the first close. This underscores the strong support for EF Polymer's mission to scale sustainable solutions worldwide.

Business Progress

Sales Milestone:

EF Polymer has achieved cumulative global sales of 500 tons, upcycling more than 5,000 tons of agricultural residues into sustainable products. Demonstration projects are actively underway in drought-affected regions such as France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Diversification Beyond Agriculture:

In addition to agricultural use, EF Polymer's bio-based polymers are being applied in cosmetics, personal care, cooling packs ("Cy-Cool"), and absorbent sheets.

Certifications & Recognition:

EF Polymer's India plant (Rajasthan) has obtained ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

Organic certification "OMRI" obtained for the U.S. market.

CEO Narayan Lal Gurjar selected for Forbes Japan 30 Under 30 .

. Named a "THRIVE Rising Star" and listed in the 2025 Top 50 AgTech by THRIVE.

R&D Focus Areas

Diversification of raw materials beyond orange and banana peels

Establishing sustainable and circular production processes

Development of new agricultural products by combining EF Polymer with other solutions

Strengthening multi-site global production capabilities

Expanding applications beyond agriculture

Series B Round Investors

Through this financing, EF Polymer aims to further accelerate and deepen its research and development (R&D), while strengthening our global business development capabilities to drive the next stage of growth.

Participating Investors (in no particular order):

Impact Capital I Limited Partnership / AgVenture Lab / Amami Okinawa Investment Limited Partnership (Kagoshima Development Co., Ltd.) / EMA Enterprise Co., Ltd. / Hokuyo SDGs Promotion No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership (Hokkaido Kyoso Partners Co., Ltd.) / Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality / Kyoritsu Holdings Corporation / Melissa Estate International Co., Ltd. / OLtV Opportunity Fund / Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd. / SVG Ventures Sunrise Agri Fund GP, LLC / Okinawa Development Finance Corporation / TOPPAN Holdings Inc. / Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Narayan Lal Gurjar, Founder & CEO of EF Polymer, commented:

"Our mission is to tackle water scarcity and environmental challenges while improving the livelihoods of farmers and communities. With the support of partners who share our vision, this Series B financing will further accelerate our efforts toward building a sustainable future."

Business Synergies with Investors

EF Polymer will also collaborate with corporate investors to create business synergies:

SVG Ventures : Supporting global tomato production with Kagome through stable supply of processing tomatoes.

: Supporting global tomato production with Kagome through stable supply of processing tomatoes. Soken Chemical : Co-developing absorbent sheets and launching applications in cosmetics and agriculture.

: Co-developing absorbent sheets and launching applications in cosmetics and agriculture. TOPPAN Holdings: Developing soil regeneration technologies and collaborating on next-generation manufacturing.

About EF Polymer

EF Polymer is a deep-tech startup born in India and nurtured in Japan. By upcycling agricultural residues such as orange and banana peels into 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers, EF Polymer provides sustainable solutions for agriculture and beyond. The company also promotes applications in cosmetics, personal care products, and ice-packs, helping industries achieve green transformation (GX). Through its technology, EF Polymer strives to solve global environmental challenges, particularly water scarcity.

