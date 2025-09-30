Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IFS Appoints Mihita Podobnik as Chief People Officer

Strategic leadership transition reinforces IFS's commitment to a high-performance, people-first culture.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Mihita Podobnik as Chief People Officer, succeeding Debra McCowan, who is stepping down from her role as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Podobnik was most recently IFS Chief of Staff, where she partnered closely with the executive team to lead strategic initiatives and drive transformation across the business. Her leadership skills and ability to connect strategy with execution will be central to advancing IFS's people-first agenda.

"Mihita is highly respected across IFS and I'm delighted to welcome her into this role," said Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS. "Her leadership, strategic mindset, and deep connection to our people make her the ideal person to take our high-performance agenda forward at pace. I look forward to seeing her impact as we continue to scale globally.

"Debra has played a key role in shaping IFS's people strategy. Her leadership has left a lasting impact, and I wish her every success in her next chapter."

Commenting on her appointment, Mihita Podobnik said: "I'm honored to take on the role of Chief People Officer at such a pivotal time for IFS. As AI disruption and innovation accelerate, talent is the key enabler of our strategy. By fostering a culture where people can thrive, we will execute on our business priorities, accelerate growth, and strengthen our position as the global Industrial AI leader."

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-appoints-mihita-podobnik-as-chief-people-officer,c4243119

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/mihita-podobnik---930-x-423,c3473843

Mihita Podobnik - 930 x 423

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-appoints-mihita-podobnik-as-chief-people-officer-302570615.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.