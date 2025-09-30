Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 11:22 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Lumina Datamatics Recognized as One of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025-26 by Marksmen Daily

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025-26 by Marksmen Daily at the 2nd Edition of the Most Preferred Workplaces in IT, ITES & Women Awards 2025-26. The award ceremony was held on September 26, 2025, at Novotel Mumbai.

This prestigious recognition highlights Lumina Datamatics' commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and empowering workplace where women can thrive, lead, and break barriers. This year's award cohort featured some of India's most respected organizations, with winners including Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Abbott India, JK Cement, IIFL Capital Services, and others. They were evaluated on key parameters, including Equitable Pay and Compensation, Career Advancement Opportunities, Safe and Inclusive Work Environment, Leadership Representation, and Work-life Balance. With women comprising 48% of our global workforce, Lumina Datamatics excelled across all categories, reaffirming its position as an employer of choice for women professionals.

While acknowledging this prestigious achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, said: "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women. At Lumina Datamatics, we believe that building a diverse and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do but also critical to driving innovation and excellence. This award is a testament to our people-first approach, progressive policies, and the collaborative spirit of our employees who make our workplace truly empowering."

With this recognition, Lumina Datamatics strengthens its vision of nurturing talent, creating equal opportunities, and driving meaningful impact across the global business and technology ecosystem. The company continues to invest in initiatives that enable women to advance into leadership roles, balance personal and professional responsibilities, and contribute meaningfully to organizational success.

About Lumina Datamatics
Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 9 of the 10 largest Publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.



Media Contact: pr@luminad.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.