Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 10:50
5,774 Euro
-1,23 % -0,072
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7855,85611:33
5,7775,85611:30
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 11:24 Uhr
78 Leser
Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: PAAMC HK Reaffirms Excellence with Three IAMAC Recommendations

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Asset Management Association of China ("IAMAC") has announced the results of the IAMAC Recommendations - Insurance Asset Management Investment Partners 2025 ("IAMAC Recommendations"). Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), is delighted to share that it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year, receiving three recommendations in 2025.

PAAMC HK was recognized at the 2025 IAMAC Recommendations as:

  • Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management
  • Outstanding Overseas Trustees of China's Insurance Asset Management
  • Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management - Open Market Operations

Marking its 11th year, the IAMAC Recommendations are widely regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious recognitions. This year's participants included 97 institutions spanning securities firms, public fund managers, futures companies, and overseas organizations, with a total of 145 insurance institutions taking part in the survey. Upholding a lawful, compliant, and prudent approach, and guided by the principles of "Fairness, Justice and Non-profit", the final recommendations are generated through a multidimensional weighted methodology integrating pertinent data and survey results from insurance institutions.

"We are deeply grateful to IAMAC for its continued recognition," said Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "Being recommended year after year is a strong endorsement of our investment capabilities, as well as our team's strategic vision and adaptability in navigating a challenging market environment. We are also grateful to our valued insurer partners for their enduring trust and support, which inspires us to continually strive for excellence. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue new investment opportunities and remain committed to delivering superior performance and long-term value."

With strong investment research and portfolio management capabilities, PAAMC HK stands out as a leading provider of global investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products, and alternative assets. The firm's robust client base, coupled with long-standing relationship with insurer partners in China, positions PAAMC HK well to capitalize on collaborative opportunities ahead.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paamc-hk-reaffirms-excellence-with-three-iamac-recommendations-302570629.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
