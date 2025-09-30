Organizing Committee of the Cross-Border E-Commerce Annual Meeting (Zhuhai-Hengqin) 2025: The 2025 Cross-Border E-Commerce Annual Meeting (Zhuhai-Hengqin) Themed "New Start, New Space, New Opportunities" Successfully Concludes

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 27, the opening ceremony of the 2025 Cross-Border E-Commerce Annual Meeting (Zhuhai-Hengqin), themed "New Start, New Space, New Opportunities", was held at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center. The event brought together over 800 guests, including representatives from cross-border e-commerce enterprises, experts, and scholars, to jointly explore new pathways for the high-quality development of cross-border e-commerce and the coordinated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

As China steps up efforts to build a more open and convenient environment for cross-border trade, cross-border e-commerce is embracing even broader opportunities. In 2024, Guangdong's cross-border e-commerce import and export volume reached 745.4 billion yuan, expanding 66-fold over 9 years, with an average annual growth rate of over 60%. Guangdong now accounts for more than one-third of the national total, securing the top position among all provinces in China. A large number of leading cross-border e-commerce enterprises with global competitiveness have been emerging as a new engine for the steady growth of Guangdong's foreign trade, a new arena for transformation and upgrading, and a new highlight for high-quality development. The Huafa Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park and the Hengqin-Macao Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park have been established in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Besides being home to over a hundred e-commerce enterprises including Douyin, SHEIN, JD.com, and Kuaishou, it also boasts a cross-border e-commerce product selection center spanning more than 10,000 square meters.

Global Outlook on Cross-border E-commerce Development Trend

During the event, the Reference News Think Tank released the Report on the Overseas Development of Chinese Private Enterprises (2025): Cross-Border E-Commerce Driving Force and Global Trends Outlook . In addition, the "China Cross-Border E-Commerce High-Quality Development Index" project was launched on the same day. This project will leverage the global data resources of Xinhua News Agency to provide digital decision-making tools for small and micro enterprises (SMEs) going global. More than ten organizations, including SHEIN, China Southern Airlines, SF Group, and Huafa Group, jointly unveiled the Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Trade and Economic Cooperation Innovation Development Initiative, aiming to promote the formation of an industry synergy and standard-setting cooperation mechanism.

Exploring New Opportunities in Cross-Border E-Commerce

These guests shared insights into topics such as air logistics and cross-border supply chains, while further exploring new ideas, models, and opportunities for the development of cross-border e-commerce from the perspective of business practices.

According to Gong Weiguo, General Manager of China Southern Airlines Logistics Co., Ltd., the company has transported more than 700 million cross-border e-commerce parcels via its network of 900 routes covering 47 countries since 2022. In the future, the company will focus on strengthening air cargo capacity with "Belt and Road" partners and building a "Silk Road in the Air".

Yu Guoyou, General Manager of SF International, proposed a "dual-engine model" of "hard infrastructure and soft services". Through a fleet of over 100 dedicated cargo aircraft, an overseas warehouse network spanning more than one million square meters, and intelligent logistics systems, the company is able to provide a range of flexible supply chain solutions for businesses.

The event also featured various supporting activities, including the Greater Bay Area Premium Products Live Streaming Night and visits to the Hengqin Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park, to promote industry matchmaking and on-site cooperation.

