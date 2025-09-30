Early Adopters Axos Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific and KPMG Report Vast Improvements in Efficiency and Cross-Functional Integration of Agentic AI

OutSystems, the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the general availability of OutSystems Agent Workbench. Agent Workbench empowers enterprises to unlock the business value of AI and agentic systems, making it simple to create and orchestrate intelligent AI agents across use cases, departments, data sets and workflows. Hundreds of customers and partners companies such as Axos Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Arch Company, Grihum Housing Finance, and TeamWork participated in the Agent Workbench Early Access Program, reporting significant improvements in operational efficiency, accelerated speed to value with agentic AI, and elevated digital experiences for customers and employees.

"We plan to expand the use of AI capabilities within OutSystems to realize immediate gains, without needing to invest in specialized AI roles," said Kevin Hearn, SVP, Head of Consumer Bank Development at Axos Bank. "With Agent Workbench, we can quickly and safely create agents for specific use cases, such as analyzing error logs and automating data entry from documents. Our work with OutSystems on Agent Workbench is a significant step in our AI strategy. By creating and embedding agents into our operations, we are building a more intelligent and responsive banking ecosystem that is ready for the future of finance."

The news was announced live on-stage at the OutSystems 2025 ONE Conference, the company's flagship annual event which brings together thousands of IT leaders, developers, and partners from around the world to explore the latest advancements in application and agent development. The general availability of OutSystems Agent Workbench comes at a pivotal moment: the vast majority (93%) of organizations are prioritizing the development of AI agents, but struggle with governance, security, integration and scalability challenges associated with building, deploying, and orchestrating these agents. As OutSystems CEO Woodson Martin discussed during today's conference, Agent Workbench is designed to run an organization's entire agentic enterprise unifying data, workflows, experiences and intelligent agents into a trusted, unified platform with enterprise-grade security and control.

"Agentic AI is one of the most powerful levers for enterprise innovation and transformation, empowering organizations to grow revenue, drive operational efficiency, and deliver amazing customer experiences," said Martin. "Agent Workbench was created to give our customers the tools they need to build the agentic future with OutSystems. Our Early Access Program participants have realized impressive results with Agent Workbench, positioning them as industry leaders in agentic AI."

Participants in the Early Access Program for Agent Workbench reported the following use cases and results:

Axos Bank optimized workflows and reduced strain on employees

Technology-driven financial services company Axos Bank leveraged Agent Workbench to transform its internal operations by automating complex, manual tasks. The team built an intelligent log analysis agent to interpret error logs and provide actionable recommendations, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual analysis. This AI-driven approach also extends to automated document mapping, significantly improving data accuracy and employee efficiency. With Agent Workbench, Axos Bank will enhance operational efficiency, accelerate problem resolution, and reduce the burden of manual, repetitive tasks on employees.

Thermo Fisher Scientific transformed client operations with a customer escalation agent

Thermo Fisher Scientific used Agent Workbench to transform its customer support process. The company built an intelligent Customer Escalation Agent to interpret a variety of unstructured data from customer interactions. This AI-driven approach eliminates the need for manual triaging and ensures issues are resolved faster. Through OutSystems Agent Workbench, Thermo Fisher can accelerate problem resolution and reduce the burden of manual, repetitive tasks on its support teams.

The Arch Company automated operations for greater agility and stronger customer relationships

The Arch Company, the UK's largest small business landlord, transformed its digital operations from spreadsheet-driven processes to a centralized, agile digital platform. Using Agent Workbench, the team implemented a content classification agent that intelligently routes customer service enquiries, eliminating the need for manual, specialized classification. This agent-driven approach ensures faster, more accurate responses to customer enquiries, powering a comprehensive customer and asset management system.

TeamWork streamlined support for improved client and employee experiences

TeamWork, an international consulting and technology integration group, developed a tool with Agent Workbench that gives support teams quick access to ticket information and real-time guidance to resolve complex cases. The tool also uses AI agents to automate the resolution of routine, low-value tickets, ensuring that support teams can dedicate more time to higher-impact issues. This multi-agent system significantly enhances operational efficiency and elevates the overall client experience: TeamWork anticipates that a notable share of tickets can be resolved automatically, while the time required to resolve more complex cases is expected to decrease considerably.

Grihum Housing Finance is optimizing loan underwriting for improved accuracy and agility

Grihum Housing Finance, the leading affordable housing finance company in India, is working to deploy Agent Workbench to improve the accuracy of loan underwriting and streamline property evaluations, addressing critical pain points associated with disorganized and region-specific property data. Specialized agents will analyze property evaluation reports and suggest appropriate technical property deviations during the loan origination process, transforming what was previously a manual, error-prone workflow.

Building upon its Early Access Program capabilities, the generally available version of Agent Workbench includes enhanced features such as an agent marketplace as well as Model Context Protocol (MCP) support to accelerate automation by giving agents direct access to enterprise systems, external tools, and services. In addition to supporting AWS Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Anthropic models, Agent Workbench supports newer LLMs such as Gemini, Cohere, Mistral, Databricks, AI2, and IBM's WatsonX. It also supports custom-built models on VertexAI and open-source models on HuggingFace.

"Agent Workbench delivers the speed-to-value and governance guardrails that organizations have come to expect from OutSystems development. It enables teams to design, orchestrate, and deploy AI agents that operate autonomously from planning tasks to integrating with enterprise systems while maintaining control through policies, auditability, and compliance across the lifecycle," said Hélio Pimenta, Associate Partner, KPMG Low-Code Center of Excellence.

To learn more about how agentic AI can accelerate innovation, visit the OutSystems Agent Workbench homepage and join the upcoming Agent Workbench webinar.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the leading AI-powered low-code development platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The platform empowers CEOs, management teams, and technology leaders to build mission-critical applications and agentic systems that grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exactly what businesses need.

While evolving AI pilots into production success can be challenging due to talent gaps, legacy systems, imperfect data, and sprawling point solutions, OutSystems provides a proven low-code platform and AI-driven development experience that enables innovation up to 10x faster with the assurance of built-in security, scalability, and governance.

Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to innovate as fast as the evolving market demands and orchestrate powerful human AI collaboration in the agentic future.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 60 million end users, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

