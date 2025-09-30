DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 52.0313 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17281 CODE: JARG LN ISIN: LU2469335025 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARG LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 403676 EQS News ID: 2205964 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 30, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)