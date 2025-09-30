MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: Advanced Licensing Welcomes TERRALUX Homes: Expanding Premium Kitchens & Futuristic Living Nationwide

Partnership aims to grow more than 300 showrooms nationwide, bringing high-end kitchens, cabinetry, and wellness solutions to U.S. homeowners.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Advanced Licensing today announced that TERRALUX Homes, a leader in premium kitchens, whole-home cabinetry, and wellness solutions, has officially joined its portfolio. The company already operates 12 successful locations in key markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, and San Francisco under the German Kitchen Center (GKC) brand. Under the new agreement with Advanced Licensing, all expanded locations will open as TERRALUX Homes, bringing a new era of elevated design and future-focused living to homeowners nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome TERRALUX Homes into the Advanced Licensing family and bring this incredible business nationwide through our licensing model," said John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing. "Working with CEO Mayan Metzler has been a true pleasure-he takes his business seriously and is all in on supporting new licensees. His commitment to sharing his experience and knowledge ensures every new location has the tools to become financially successful."

Guided by its mission, "The Future of Living, Delivered Today," TERRALUX Homes builds on more than 15 years of expertise in premium kitchens, bespoke cabinetry, and integrated wellness solutions. Backed by German Kitchen Center, TERRALUX draws on world-renowned European brands-including Leicht, Team7, and Charles Yorke-to deliver unparalleled craftsmanship, precision, and sustainability. Positioned within the $567 billion U.S. home improvement market, where kitchens remain the top renovation project with an ROI of 70-80%, TERRALUX Homes is uniquely poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality, design-driven remodeling.

With a design-centric showroom model, high-ticket projects averaging $50,000 to $150,000+, protected territories, and no inventory risk for licensees, TERRALUX Homes offers a compelling business opportunity. Its focus on European engineering, customizable craftsmanship, and eco-conscious materials is supported by proprietary technology, a robust backend, and a strong lead-generation engine. "In today's world-perhaps even because of its uncertainties-many Americans recognize that the best investment they can make is in their home," said Mayan Metzler, CEO of TERRALUX Homes. "Not only does this increase a property's value and make it easier to sell, but more importantly, it enhances quality of life every day. Over the past 15 years, we've perfected an operating model that thrives anywhere in America. With this new partnership, we're excited to make TERRALUX Homes available to licensees nationwide, supported by the heritage and expertise of German Kitchen Center."

Through Advanced Licensing's structured framework, entrepreneurs can own a standalone, profitable TERRALUX Homes business while transforming homes in their communities. Licensees will benefit from world-class support, training, and marketing resources, along with an innovation pipeline that includes smart wellness pods and prefab home concepts. With a target of over 300 showrooms across the country, TERRALUX Homes is redefining how Americans experience kitchens, cabinetry, and whole-home wellness.

About Advanced Licensing

Advanced Licensing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), is a leading growth platform helping visionary brands expand through turnkey licensing models. By pairing innovative concepts with ambitious entrepreneurs, the company delivers a proven framework for building scalable, profitable businesses across diverse industries. Advanced Licensing provides comprehensive training, marketing, operational support, and strategic guidance-empowering partners to accelerate brand presence, achieve financial success, and bring high-quality products and services to communities nationwide.

