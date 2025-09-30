EndaceProbe EP-94C8-G5 High Capacity and High Speed models are security-hardened, and offer up to three petabytes of packet storage and up to 100 Gbps recording

Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced its new EndaceProbe EP-94C8-G5 High Capacity model, increasing density, storage capacity, performance, and value. This new model builds on Endace's mission to ensure security and network teams have access to recorded network traffic, putting forensic evidence at their fingertips. The EP-94C8-G5 High Capacity model delivers 60 Gbps sustained recording and up to three petabytes of packet storage in a 5RU appliance.

John Grady, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said: "Access to detailed network history is crucial for NOC and SOC teams to quickly identify and resolve incidents and threats. But the speed and scale of modern enterprise networks, security concerns in highly regulated environments, and existing investments in security and monitoring tools create specific needs organizations must consider. The new EndaceProbe EP-94C8 G4 appliances address these issues by offering significant storage capacity, density and speed, certifying to defense-grade security hardening standards, and integrating with security and monitoring tools from leading vendors."

The EP-94C8-G5 High Capacity model joins the EP-94C8-G5 High Speed model, announced in December 2024, which provides sustained 100 Gbps capture in a single 1RU form factor. The EP-94C8-G5 High Speed has been deployed at recent cybersecurity events to record all the event traffic and provide definitive forensic evidence to aid SOC team analysts in detecting, investigating, and responding to security incidents.

"These new EndaceProbes set new levels of performance and storage capacity. We aim to enable all security teams to access forensic data for investigating and solving threats by increasing storage density, reducing cost, and ensuring secure, fast, and scalable access to packet evidence," said Cary Wright, Endace VP Product. "The EP-94C8-G5 High Capacity delivers twice the storage depth in similar rack space at a significantly lower cost per terabyte, enabling customers to substantially increase the amount of network history they can store."

EndaceProbes provide customers with:

Unlimited Scalability : stack EndaceProbes to scale from weeks to months of storage at any line rate, with capacity for seamless expansion;

: stack EndaceProbes to scale from weeks to months of storage at any line rate, with capacity for seamless expansion; Pre-built Integrations : forensic packet data integrated directly into IDS/IPS, SIEM, SOAR, and other security and network monitoring tools from the world's leading vendors, dramatically reduces investigation times and speeds incident response;

: forensic packet data integrated directly into IDS/IPS, SIEM, SOAR, and other security and network monitoring tools from the world's leading vendors, dramatically reduces investigation times and speeds incident response; Fast Speed of Search : access forensic evidence related to any security incident in a single click for full visibility into network activity before, during and after the incident;

: access forensic evidence related to any security incident in a single click for full visibility into network activity before, during and after the incident; Hardened to meet the most rigorous cybersecurity standards: EndaceProbe is certified with NIST FIPS 140-3 and Common Criterial/NIAP NDcPP v2.2e

Both EP-94C8-G5 models are available for purchase immediately.

Additional Resources:

Product Datasheets:

EndaceProbe 94C8-G5 High Capacity

EndaceProbe 94C8-G5 High Speed

Other Links

https://www.endace.com/endaceprobe

https://www.endace.com/endacevision

https://blogs.cisco.com/security/the-value-of-pcap-in-firewall-investigations

Photos

Photos of EP-94C8 models are available. Contact pr@endace.com

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930122595/en/

Contacts:

Email: pr@endace.com

Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 New Zealand APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 USA North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 UK EMEA