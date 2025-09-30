New team-based simulation environment empowers enterprises and MSSPs to strengthen defenses, reduce breach risk and prove resilience in the age of AI

Hack The Box (HTB), a global leader in gamified cybersecurity readiness and upskilling software solutions, today announced the launch of HTB's Threat Range, a team-based cyber incident simulation software that offers operational insights for executives and board members. Designed with AI at its core, this new environment extends HTB's industry-leading cyber ranges to equip enterprises, government organizations and MSSPs with the necessary skills, tools and evidence they need to validate and improve their ability to withstand real-world cyber attacks. With an expanded catalog covering security operations, incident response, forensics and threat hunting, Threat Range sets a new benchmark for advancing organizations' operational resilience.

"Defenders can no longer take the risk of preparing for tomorrow's threats in yesterday's simulated battlefield," said Gerasimos Marketos, Chief Product Officer at Hack The Box. "Threat Range enables teams to counter modern cyber incidents faster and more efficiently. We have already seen adversaries using AI to perform attacks at 10 times the speed, reinforcing existing ransomware and social engineering tactics and their impact. Threat Range delivers measurable outcomes in resilience and risk reduction, giving CISOs and boards greater confidence in their security investments."

HTB's Threat Range transforms traditional cyber ranges into a fully integrated, live-fire simulation platform, building on HTB's expertise in enterprise security assessments, red teaming and AI-driven scenarios to deliver realistic, end-to-end breach training for security teams. Showcasing the entire attack kill chain, Threat Range challenges teams to investigate, collaborate and report on complex threat activity at enterprise scale. It also captures alerts and telemetry from cyber attacks and provides a platform where cyber defenders, including Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and Incident Response (IR) specialists, can practice working as a team to detect, investigate, and respond to threats.

"Today's threats are rapid, AI-enabled and launch multi-pronged attacks that pressure every part of an organization, demanding coordinated, high-stakes performance from cross-functional security teams. Scattered Spider's recent hacking campaign required this level of preemptive preparation to catch it in the act," said Haris Pylarinos, Founder CEO of Hack The Box. "With Threat Range and our recent acquisition of LetsDefend, a hands-on SOC simulator and growing community base of 320K, we're enabling SOC teams to train together with AI in the most realistic environments."

Unlike existing offerings that offer guided or individual exercises, Threat Range provides team-based, role-specific advancement with insights from CTF events and live-fire simulations. It enables SOC-to-DFIR collaboration, delivering enterprise-grade cyber simulations with instant readiness and always up-to-date content. Organizations gain access to MITRE ATT&CK-mapped dashboards, outcome-driven analytics and audit-ready reporting tools that clearly demonstrate improvements in mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), making their cybersecurity upskilling investment a proven driver of operational resilience and business continuity.

HTB's global platform is trusted by more than 1,500 enterprises and supported by a practitioner community of more than 4 million. This unmatched scale ensures continuous intelligence sharing, weekly simulation updates and a gamified growth path that keeps cybersecurity professionals relevant, engaged and motivated. With Threat Range, HTB solidifies its position as the trusted enterprise partner for organizations seeking to validate resilience, mitigate breach risk and develop cyber talent at scale.

For more information, visit https://www.hackthebox.com/blog/what-is-threat-range.

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the leading cybersecurity readiness and upskilling platform, trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, government organizations and MSSPs to build cyber resilience at scale. Through AI-enhanced intelligence, gamified labs, live-fire simulations and the power of one of the world's largest cybersecurity communities, Hack The Box helps teams master offensive and defensive skills in the age of AI through real-world scenarios. Founded in 2017, Hack The Box has grown its global community of over 4 million members and 1,500 enterprises, helping organizations validate resilience, mitigate breach risk and develop cyber talent. For more information, visit hackthebox.com.

