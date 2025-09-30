Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage UK Recognised Across Four Categories at Finance Magnates Awards 2025

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the multi-asset broker, is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for four prestigious categories at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025, underscoring its reputation as a trusted and innovative broker in the UK market.

Vantage UK Recognised Across Four Categories at Finance Magnates Awards 2025

The nominations include:

  • Best Spreads Broker 2025 (UK)
  • Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 (UK)
  • Most Trusted Broker 2025 (UK)
  • Best Overall Broker 2025 (UK)

Widely recognised as one of the industry's most respected accolades, the Finance Magnates Awards celebrate brokers and fintech firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and client-centric excellence.

"These nominations highlight the trust our clients place in us, and our commitment to delivering competitive spreads, reliable platforms, and comprehensive support," said David Shayer, CEO at Vantage UK. "We're proud to represent the UK market and to be recognised on this global stage."

Beyond the UK, Vantage Markets has also secured nominations in Vietnam, where the broker has been shortlisted for Most Trusted Broker 2025, Fastest Growing Broker 2025, and Best Overall Broker 2025.

Voting for the Finance Magnates Awards 2025 opens on 29 October 2025, and Vantage UK invites its clients and community to show their support by casting their vote.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, the Vantage Group goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785682/Vantage_UK_Recognised_Across_Four_Categories_Finance_Magnates_Awards_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-uk-recognised-across-four-categories-at-finance-magnates-awards-2025-302570660.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.