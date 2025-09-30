Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArriTech Announces Its Next-Generation QGen Online Platform for No-Code, AI-Driven KYC, KYB, AML & Biometrics

FLORIANA, Malta, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArriTech today announced the next generation of QGen Online, its software platform that enables businesses to build compliant onboarding without code, bringing AI-powered KYC, KYB, AML, and biometrics into a single flow.

ArriTech Announces Next-Generation Compliance Solutions

QGen Online equips compliance, risk, and operations teams with a single, powerful platform to design, automate, and audit global onboarding processes. By streamlining workflows across jurisdictions, QGen Online accelerates market expansion while strengthening risk controls and reducing operational costs. Uniquely, ArriTech combines advanced automation with the expertise of people, a highly trained team of analysts, delivering both speed and the assurance of human oversight. The advanced technology of QGen Online was a key reason why entrepreneur Adrian Kreter made the strategic decision to acquire the company QGen in 2018, now rebranded as ArriTech.

"QGen Online is the foundation of ArriTech's mission to deliver seamless, secure onboarding for businesses worldwide," commented Philip Bugeja, CEO of ArriTech. "This next generation of technology brings KYC, KYB, AML, and biometrics together in a single platform, enabling companies to minimise risk, reduce false positives, and onboard customers faster."

Adopted across finance, fintech, and e-commerce amongst other industries, QGen online, assured by the expert analysts of ArriTech, supports 15,000+ ID types in 252 countries and integrates via REST APIs, webhooks, and a Web SDK for fast implementation. Recent enhancements include ISO 30107-3 certified passive liveness detection, dual-script AML screening, and direct KYB registry checks enabling clients to stay compliant while improving customer experience.

"Over the past six years, ArriTech has been a trusted, reliable partner, consistently delivering with professionalism, integrity, attention to detail, prompt responsiveness, deep expertise, and a collaborative approach that reflects the highest standards." Corina Bianca Leban COO, Vertex

With QGen Online, customers have reported reducing onboarding times by over 50% and cutting fraud attempts significantly. Further, the no-code workflows and built-in monitoring give customers full control without adding complexity.

ArriTech will release its 2025 Compliance & Fraud Risk Insights Report early in 2026 providing analysis of emerging fraud tactics, regulatory changes, and compliance best practices. For more information, www.arritech.com

About ArriTech
ArriTech's mission is to protect businesses and strengthen confidence by delivering advanced KYC, KYB, and AML solutions that ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and prevent fraud across global industries. With QGen, ArriTech combines automation with human expertise to help businesses streamline onboarding, reduce costs, and stay ahead of regulatory complexity.
www.arritech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783051/ArriTech.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arritech-announces-its-next-generation-qgen-online-platform-for-no-code-ai-driven-kyc-kyb-aml--biometrics-302568461.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.