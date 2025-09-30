Anzeige
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday , October 29, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/first-quantum/2025/10/29/third-quarter-2025-results/play) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com/) or contact:

Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)


