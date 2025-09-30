Heineken Drops Social Spaces From Space to Tackle Urban Isolation

Heineken® has dropped a fresh perspective on city life - addressing the paradox that modern cities are built for connection but are often experienced in isolation

Culture-makers in Seoul helped Heineken® turn unused rooftops into vibrant hubs of social connection - and the locations were revealed via satellite imagery

Renowned aerial photographer Tom Hegen (https://www.instagram.com/tomhegen.de/?hl=en) documented the transformation, creating a canvas of connection and showcasing a refreshing view on socialisation

(https://www.instagram.com/tomhegen.de/?hl=en) It comes as research shows more than half of citydwellers feel lonely, and believe their cities are designed for work rather than socialising





[Credit: Tom Hegen ©2025]

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® is transforming forgotten urban spaces into hubs of social connection - challenging the trend of productivity-first city living and giving people a fresh space to socialise.

From above, cities look bustling and connected - but on the ground, urban isolation is real. From lifestyle shifts and work-life imbalance to the isolating pull of digital life and shrinking size of homes, citydwellers everywhere are finding it harder to meaningfully connect across the world: leading to a proximity paradox.

In fact, new research* has shown more than half (57%) of citydwellers in London, Seoul, Tokyo, New York, Paris and Sydney often feel lonely, and some 33% experience feelings of isolation weekly or more despite living in some of the world's most densely populated areas - a figure that rises to a massive 47% for the Gen Z and Millennials surveyed.

A third of adults (35%) say that their city does not encourage social interactions - with New York (66%), Seoul (49%) and Paris (49%) ranking lowest. Moreover, one in three (30%) say they have only met someone new outside of work once or twice in the 6 months.

Seoul, with its fast-paced culture and soaring skyline, exemplifies the paradox.

53% of Seoulites say their city is designed for work and productivity rather than socialising and connecting, and 37% say there are too few social spaces.

But when viewed from above, Seoul has one of the highest proportions of flat rooftop space in world cities - many of which are painted green.

To help Seoulites bridge the gap between being physically close but feeling socially disconnected, Heineken® stepped in by elevating forgotten areas of the city with a series of rooftop events led by some of Korea's most creative curators.

The location of each event was dropped from space via satellite imagery, highlighting where the naturally green canvas had been punctuated with a red star pinpointing an unused urban space ready for revival.





[Credit: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies]

Seoulites were challenged to track down these stars across the city, where they discovered rooftops transformed into lively new venues for conversation, shared experiences, and of course, a cold beer.

Across three days, they connected at an intimate set from DINO , singer of K-Pop icon SEVENTEEN, a hands-on design workshop with contemporary artist Cha Inchul ; and an interactive food tasting with celebrated chef Cho SeoHyeoung .

Renowned photographer Tom Hegen , known for capturing human impact on landscapes from the air, partnered with Heineken® to document the process - turning the social spaces into a work of art that showcases Heineken's refreshing view on socialisation.

Tom said, "Living in Munich, I know what it's like to be in a bustling city - despite being surrounded by people, it can often feel lonely. These events from Heineken® are proof that solutions to loneliness don't always require new infrastructure - just a new perspective to refresh social life. In a world where urban space is becoming increasingly scarce, it's essential to activate what already exists but has long remained inaccessible. There's an art in transforming overlooked spaces into places of gathering, where beauty emerges not only from the setting but from the connections formed between people."





[Credit: Tom Hegen ©2025]

As the barriers to meaningful social interaction are growing, the majority (60%) of citydwellers worldwide believe that there are spaces in their city that could be revived or refreshed for better social experiences - rising to 70% in younger generations.

Korean architect Byoung Soo Cho - known for his integrated designs that foster human connection - says, "This 'Proximity Paradox' means city life is falling short of social connections. In an era where urban environments prioritise productivity over connection and living and socialising spaces are shrinking, there are many forgotten spaces that can become places of renewal. Each Heineken® experience in Seoul transformed a once-unused rooftop into a vibrant hub of creativity, showing how these spaces can revive social life. The more cities create accessible places of socials, the more empowered people feel to connect."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® said: "We may not be able to redesign entire cities, but we can inspire people to rethink the spaces around them. By reviving overlooked rooftops into vibrant hubs, we're creating places where people can connect, create, and celebrate together. Our red star against a green backdrop isn't just an icon - it's an invitation to the world, a symbol of togetherness and big enough to be seen from space. It's a calling card for communities to come together, share experiences, and rediscover the joy of social connection over an ice cold beer. Even small changes in how we use space can have a big impact on how we connect in urban life."

Watch this space, Heineken® will continue to explore ways to break down barriers to social connection worldwide.

Notes to editors

Media contact:

Heineken@wearetheromans.com

Research:

*Heineken? commissioned survey of 10,500 adults of legal drinking age in New York (USA), London (UK), Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), Sydney (Australia) and Seoul (South Korea). Research conducted by OnePoll, September 2025. Research can be broken down by country and further demographics on request

Additional statistics:

Gen Z are most likely to say that knowing anyone in their city prevents them from socialising (26%) - rising to 34% in Seoul and 38% in Sydney.

11% of Gen Z say they still feel lonely, even when they are socialising, highlighting the need for more quality connections, and the spaces to make them.

34% of citydwellers report a lack of connection to their community - a problem particularly pronounced in Tokyo where more than half (53%) feel disconnected.

All generations unanimously agree that the increased prevalence of the digital world makes it harder to meet people in person as the research revealed a growing trend of replacing regular in-person socialising with connecting online instead.

**The total land area of Seoul = about 605 km². The total rooftop area (flat rooftops that can be used) = about 166 km².

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN® has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a33c0d2-5868-436b-afd2-7d19e1ff6bd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f7a2ba6-b529-4b2f-9f8a-66e81fb8bb9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5bb2e1a-742c-4aff-ad86-416709c2ebc7