HIROSHIMA, Japan, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - In order to achieve carbon neutrality (CN) at its global manufacturing facilities by 2035, Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) has updated the roadmap and interim target for the fiscal year 2030 applicable to its domestic plants and offices*1, which account for approximately 75% of its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.In anticipation of future alternative fuel procurement environments and technological advancements, the updated roadmap will allow the company to respond more flexibly to procure energy stably that supports the business while promoting CO2 reduction.Initially, as part of the roadmap, Mazda planned to switch the fuel for its power plant in the Ujina area of its Hiroshima Plant (in Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture) from coal to single-fuel ammonia. However, the company has revised the plan and will promote decarbonization by switching to a gas cogeneration system*2 fueled by city gas produced from LNG*3 which utilizes established power generation technology. This system will enable the company to transition to hydrogen, an expected carbon-neutral fuel, in phases with only minor equipment modifications. Mazda envisions advancing decarbonization in the future alongside the progress of CN fuel usage in society. Moving forward, the Company will engage in co-creation with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to explore specifications for the gas cogeneration system, focusing on achieving extremely high energy utilization efficiency and enabling optimal energy management tailored to factory operations.Accordingly, Mazda plans to decommission its coal-fired power generation plants currently operating at both the Hiroshima and Hofu plants in around 2030. To advance the roadmap toward achieving carbon neutrality, the company will promote the plan as an integrated community effort, obtaining support from local energy providers Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd., and Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc.With this roadmap update, the interim CO2 emissions reduction target for fiscal year 2030 has been reassessed and revised from 69% compared to fiscal year 2013 to 46% or more, equivalent to Japan's target, to steadily transition toward achieving carbon neutrality.Mazda is advancing its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain by 2050 through three key pillars: energy-saving initiatives, adoption of renewable energy, and usage of CN fuels. Mazda is committed to helping create a prosperous society through collaboration with partner companies and local communities.Related News Releases- Dec 14, 2023: MAZDA NEWSROOM Mazda specifies medium-term targets and roadmap towards achieving carbon neutrality NEWS RELEASES- Feb 27, 2025: MAZDA NEWSROOM Mazda Conducts Demonstration Operation of Cupola Melting Furnace using Biomass Fuel 100% NEWS RELEASESRelated Information- Corporate website: ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY(Scheduled for update around 12:00 PM on September 30)- Corporate website: CLIMATE CHANGE (ENDEAVORING TOWARD CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2050)(Scheduled for update around 12:00 PM on September 30)- MAZDA MIRAI BASE: SUSTAINABILITY*1 For Mazda's domestic manufacturing plants and offices, please refer to the MAJOR FACILITIES section on the Corporate Website.*2 A gas cogeneration system is a system that uses primary energy (fuel) to drive gas turbines or gas engines, continuously extracting multiple forms of secondary energy (electricity, steam, etc.).*3 LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.