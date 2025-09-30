Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562
30.09.25 | 13:00
42,960 Euro
+0,14 % +0,060
30.09.2025 12:58 Uhr
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis' shareholders appoint Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 30 September 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, confirms the appointment of Simon Crowe for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.

Simon Crowe was appointed to the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years and will commence his role as CFO of Arcadis with immediate effect. His nomination was announced on 5 August 2025.

Financial Calendar

  • 30 October 2025 - Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  • 19 February 2026 -Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
  • 30 April 2026 - First Quarter 2026 Trading Update

Arcadis IR investor calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 35,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues for 2024. www.arcadis.com?

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • 250930 Arcadis shareholders appoint Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0be9c086-cad5-4478-acf2-bd11da609d03)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
