Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Arcadis' shareholders appoint Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 30 September 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, confirms the appointment of Simon Crowe for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board.

Simon Crowe was appointed to the Executive Board of Arcadis for a period of four years and will commence his role as CFO of Arcadis with immediate effect. His nomination was announced on 5 August 2025.

Financial Calendar

30 October 2025 - Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update

19 February 2026 -Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

30 April 2026 - First Quarter 2026 Trading Update





Arcadis IR investor calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

