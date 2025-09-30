Vantage Secures Seven Nominations at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the multi-asset broker, is proud to announce that it has been nominated in seven categories at the upcoming Finance Magnates Awards 2025, recognising the broker's innovation and commitment to excellence across global markets.

At the Finance Magnates Awards 2025, Vantage has been shortlisted in the following UK award categories:

Best Spreads Broker 2025 (UK)

Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 (UK)

Most Trusted Broker 2025 (UK)

Best Overall Broker 2025 (UK)

Vantage has also received nominations in the Vietnam award categories:

Most Trusted Broker 2025 (Vietnam)

Fastest Growing Broker 2025 (Vietnam)

Best Overall Broker 2025 (Vietnam)

The Finance Magnates Awards are among the most respected accolades in the trading industry, celebrating brokers and fintech companies that demonstrate strong leadership, performance, and service.

"These nominations reflect our commitment to providing clients with competitive trading conditions, innovative platforms, and high standards of transparency," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage. "We're honoured to be recognised in these award categories, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar."

Voting for the Finance Magnates Awards 2025 opens on 29 October 2025. Vantage invites its clients, partners, and community to take part and show their support.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

Vantage is authorised and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC). The nominations referenced in this release reflect industry recognition and do not imply regulatory approval for the VFSC-licensed entity.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785685/Vantage_Secures_Seven_Nominations_Finance_Magnates_Awards_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/5538336/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-secures-seven-nominations-at-the-finance-magnates-awards-2025-302570736.html