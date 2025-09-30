CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Secures Landmark Agreement with Bronx Powerhouse Dispensary Smoking Scholars

With New York dispensaries projected to surpass $4.4 billion in annual sales by 2027, CBDL secures a transformative partnership poised to generate multi-million-dollar revenues and accelerate nationwide expansion.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), through its operating subsidiary CBD Vault, today announced a game-changing client acquisition with Smoking Scholars, a premier dispensary located at 784 Allerton Ave in the Bronx, New York. This strategic agreement, finalized following CBDL's successful showcase at the NECANN New Jersey Conference, positions the Company to capture a powerful share of the booming New York cannabis and CBD marketplace.

Smoking Scholars is a multi-million-dollar enterprise with an elite client roster stretching across the United States. Their decision to bring CBD Vault into their packed product catalog is a resounding endorsement of CBDL's premium formulations and an entry point into one of the most competitive and rewarding markets in the nation.

Under the agreement, Smoking Scholars has placed a significant initial order featuring:

CBD Pain Relief Cream

CBD Massage Oil

Full Spectrum Gummies

CBD Infused Tea

Reishi Mushroom Face Cream

This order alone has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands in revenue within the next 12 months, with repeat orders expected as consumer demand for CBD wellness products accelerates. Importantly, this is just one of many dispensaries CBDL is securing as part of its rapid nationwide expansion.

Tapping Into One of America's Fastest-Growing Markets

New York's cannabis industry is undergoing explosive growth, with annual dispensary sales projected to exceed $4.4 billion by 2027. Consumer spending in the state is surging across both recreational and wellness categories, creating unparalleled opportunities for innovative brands like CBD Vault.

"Securing a powerhouse partner like Smoking Scholars is a watershed moment for our Company," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "This agreement validates our products on a national scale and gives us a strategic foothold in one of the most high-value markets in the country. For our shareholders, this deal represents not just immediate revenue but the beginning of long-term exponential growth."

Building Momentum from NECANN

CBDL's presence at NECANN continues to pay dividends. In addition to the Smoking Scholars partnership, management is actively engaged with multiple high-profile dispensaries across the Northeast, creating a robust pipeline of potential deals. The Company anticipates announcing additional agreements in the near future, further expanding its footprint and accelerating revenues.

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

With a diverse portfolio spanning pain management, relaxation, and skincare, CBDL is uniquely positioned to meet surging consumer demand for CBD and mushroom wellness products. Analysts forecast the global CBD market to grow at a CAGR of over 31% through 2030, with U.S. demand driving much of that expansion. By aligning with large-scale dispensary partners, CBDL is executing a strategy designed to capture substantial market share and deliver maximum shareholder value.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC:CBDL) specializing in high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) and mushroom wellness products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary CBD Vault, the Company offers a diverse range of formulations including tinctures, gummies, creams, topicals, teas, and functional mushroom blends. With a growing retail footprint and rapidly expanding wholesale partnerships, CBDL is committed to building shareholder value by capitalizing on the booming global wellness industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

