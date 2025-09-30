U.S. Polo Assn. Delivers Elevated Americana With the 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection From Denver, Colorado

Sport-Inspired Brand's Seasonal Launch Includes 135th Anniversary Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Fall-Winter Global Collection for 2025. This season's release captures the brand's classic Americana style and sporting heritage, set against the energetic spirit of Denver, Colorado, a city known for its dynamic mix of metropolitan culture and rugged natural beauty.

From the heart of downtown Denver to the serene expanses of Aspen Ranch, these scenic landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for U.S. Polo Assn.'s 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection. Reflecting a collegiate-inspired back-to-school theme, the seasonal campaign showcases the brand's deep-rooted connection to sport, lifestyle, and fashion. The global photoshoot also features professional polo players Chloe Carabasi and Jake Klentner as models, further elevating the brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo.

"This year's Fall-Winter Global Collection brings to life our global brand with classic, sporty, and elevated style, set in a location that reflects the youthful, vibrant energy of our consumer," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Each seasonal collection U.S. Polo Assn. creates is a timeless celebration of sport and style, and this season is highlighted with the unique character of Denver, Colorado."

The U.S. Polo Assn. 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection, photographed against the majestic Rocky Mountains, features a rich seasonal palette of Americana tones with a bold and fresh autumnal twist, alongside frosty holiday hues perfect for the cooler months. The Collection focuses on layered textures, thoughtful silhouettes, and timeless staples designed for a seamless transition from the classroom to the holidays, all in comfort and style. Standout pieces include U.S. Polo Assn.'s iconic polo shirts, rugged denim, cable-knit sweaters, flannel shirts, and varsity-inspired outerwear, with cozy holiday-ready layers and gifting-friendly options for the entire family.

"This collection delivers a versatile wardrobe of polished yet practical pieces that bring together elevated everyday wear with a heritage-driven collegiate sensibility from U.S. Polo Assn.," said Jessica Ramesberger, VP of Merchandising and Design at USPA Global. "Whether you're dressing for back-to-school, a weekend getaway, or a holiday gathering, the U.S. Polo Assn. 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection includes something stylish, comfortable, and accessible for everyone."

As part of its ongoing comprehensive USPA Life sustainability initiative, the brand incorporated USPA Life products throughout the 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection. With preferred fabrics such as organic cotton woven throughout the Collection, U.S. Polo Assn. is committed to a path of continuous improvement, ensuring a positive impact on people, products, and the planet, thereby shaping a better future for the next generation. USPA Life is driving change in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting U.S. Polo Assn.'s commitment to meaningful impact.

135th Anniversary Collection: Fall-Winter Edition

U.S. Polo Assn. continues its 135th Anniversary celebration with select pieces in the 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection that honor the brand's legacy in the sport of polo and its roots dating back to 1890. This special capsule, distinguished by refined details and the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe, commemorates 135 years of sports inspiration and timeless fashion.

"Denver's energy and character mirrored the essence of U.S. Polo Assn.'s 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection. From urban street style to rustic equestrian backdrops, this global photoshoot captures the diverse and dynamic lifestyles our brand celebrates," said Stefanie Coroalles, VP of Global Marketing for USPA Global. "This season's visuals tell a story of transition, tradition, and togetherness, everything Fall and Winter should feel like."

The 2025 Fall-Winter Global Collection is now available in U.S. Polo Assn. stores and online globally at uspoloassnglobal.com.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

