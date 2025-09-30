Anzeige
WKN: A2JQ1X | ISIN: CA0717341071 | Ticker-Symbol: BVF
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 20:08
5,544 Euro
+0,56 % +0,031
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5065,58413:34
5,5665,56613:30
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bausch-health-to-announce-third-quarter-2025-results-on-october-29-1078170

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.