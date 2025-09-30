Encycle Launches Swarm Chorus Transformative HVAC Maintenance Workflow Orchestration

Swarm Chorus combines machine learning insights and expert systems, empowering facility teams to streamline HVAC service operations directly from their desktops, mitigating the need for multiple application triage.

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., the leader in artificial intelligence and data analytics for commercial HVAC management, announced the release of Swarm Chorus, a powerful new application that brings machine learning workflow orchestration directly to facilities teams desktops.

Encycle Swarm Chorus

Encycle Swarm Chorus - Transformative HVAC Maintenance Workflow Orchestration

Seamlessly integrated with Swarm Sentinel into multiple work order management systems, Swarm Chorus transforms how facility teams receive, triage, and dispatch HVAC maintenance across entire building portfolios.

By combining machine learning and expert systems with actionable operational insights, Swarm Chorus delivers fully integrated fault-to-resolution workflows-directly within desktop environments. This revolutionary tool empowers users to confidently prioritize and dispatch HVAC issues, optimizing truck rolls, improving system uptime and budget spend with every service ticket.

Swarm Chorus drives efficient and accurate dispatch decisions for customers within a familiar and convenient interface, unlocking:

Portfolio-Wide Dispatch Optimization

Intelligent Triage Prioritization

Streamlined Maintenance Workflows

Seamless Desktop Integration

Closed-Loop Ticket Execution

Circumvent Comfort Call Noise

"Swarm Chorus delivers for facility teams, what sales technologies have for years delivered to sales managers to keep sales teams fixed on target," said Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. "This technology represents a major leap forward in helping facilities unlock new levels of operational efficiency through automation, insight, and streamlined execution. Gone are the days of chasing hot calls, welcome to the days of organized, racked and stacked workflow, that reduces spending and increases up time."

Swarm Chorus is the newest innovation added to Encycle's holistic HVAC management solutions suite, empowering building owners and operators to advance HVAC resiliency by enabling proactive maintenance activities, which improves operational outcomes and prolongs system lifespan.

Swarm Chorus redefines service execution with easy-to-use, scalable tools to improve workflow orchestration. Whether you're prioritizing a critical failure or scheduling preventative maintenance, Swarm Chorus is built to copilot facility management, ensuring precision in every dispatch decision through better data intelligence.

For more information about Swarm Chorus or to schedule a demo to learn how it improves workflow orchestration, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

