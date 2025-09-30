Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Provides Exploration Updates for the Rye and Mount Hinton Projects, Yukon

Multiple rock samples at Rye assayed greater than 2 g/t gold, up to 8.98 g/t gold, near diamond drill holes with high sheeted vein density

Continuous chip samples from Mount Hinton trenching yielded 9.85 g/t gold over 1.30 m; rock specimen samples up to 20.6 g/t gold

Geochemical analysis and review for Rye drill core is anticipated to be eight weeks

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration programs at the Rye and Mount Hinton Projects. Both projects are located in the Yukon portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt, a mining district that hosts several significant Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System ("RIRGS") mines and deposits, such as Fort Knox in Alaska, Eagle in Yukon and Snowline Gold's Valley Deposit, also in Yukon.

Summary of 2025 work:

1992 m of diamond drilling at Rye in six holes. Multiple holes intersected broad zones of sheeted quartz veining as reported by the Company on August 28 th and September 18 th , 2025,

66 rock samples collected at Rye, in conjunction with geological mapping, with assays having been received in full for 38 of the samples, reported by the Company on September 18, 2025, and assays for gold analysis only received for a further 28 samples, which are described below,

753 m of diamond drilling at Mount Hinton in two holes, where core was selectively sampled and assay results have been received in their entirety,

103 rock samples collected at Mount Hinton, in conjunction with geological mapping, where assay results have been received in full.

Rye Project

The Rye Project is located in eastern Yukon, 14 km south of the North Canol Road, an unpaved, government-maintained highway. Work in 2024 outlined an intense, 500 x 200 m gold-, bismuth-, and tellurium-in-soil anomaly overlying the contact zone of the Itsi Pluton and surrounding hornfels. Sheeted quartz veining is observed both within the intrusion and surrounding hornfels and vein specimen samples have yielded up to 21.1 g/t gold and 8550 ppm bismuth.

Prospecting and rock sampling at Rye, which was performed alongside the 2025 drill program, continued to identify sheeted, gold bearing veins within the Itsi intrusion and the surrounding hornfelsed siliciclastics. Gold analysis for the final batch of 28 rock samples has been completed, while the Company awaits geochemical analysis for the remaining metals of interest. Several outcrop samples within this batch collected within the meta-sedimentary rock, in the vicinity of holes RY-25-01 and RY-25-06, yielded assays greater than 2 g/t gold, including a highlight value of 8.98 g/t gold. Rock samples of semi-massive arsenopyrite veins developed within the Itsi granodiorite yielded up to 3.72 g/t gold (Figure 1).

Rye drill core is currently being cut and samples are being shipped incrementally to an analytical preparation lab in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples will be prepared for detailed chemical analysis. The Company has been informed that the turnaround time for the analysis is anticipated to be six to seven weeks.

Figure 1 - Map of completed 2025 diamond drill holes at Rye, along with drill hole vein density illustrated thematically, and rock sample results for gold

Mount Hinton Project

Two diamond drill holes were completed at Mount Hinton, which is situated within the Keno Hill Mining District of the Tombstone Gold Belt, less than 4 km from Hecla Mining Company's Keno Hill mill. The drilling totaled 753 metres and was designed to test for evidence of an intrusion in the floor of Granite Creek (the GC Target). Both holes targeted a modelled resistivity high, with hole MH-25-039 targeting an area of moderate magnetic response and hole MH-25-040 targeting a high magnetic response. The holes cut Keno Hill Formation stratigraphy, containing anomalous zones of disseminated pyrrhotite and rare sub-one-metre galena and sphalerite veins before intersecting a wide fault zone that underlies a thick package of green-grey schist. MH-25-039 terminated in this fault zone while MH-25-040 drilled through the fault into the Basal Quartzite and intersected narrow intrusive dykes. The holes did not return significant results for gold or silver.

In 2025, the Company also performed limited prospecting and rock geochemical sampling in the lead-up and throughout the drill program. Specific attention was paid to vein exposures in the floor of Granite Creek and within an operating placer mine, which may represent strike extensions of delineated, gold-bearing veins in cliffy exposures to the east and west.

Excavator trenching at the 78 vein returned 9.85 g/t gold over 1.30 m along strike of a previous surface exposure that returned 24 g/t gold over 1.25 m. A specimen sample of semi-massive arsenopyrite, removed from a pit 860 m to the northeast, yielded a value of 20.6 g/t gold (Figure 2). Diamond drill hole and excavator trench specifications are tabulated below.

Drill Hole / Trench ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) Results MH-25-039 499836 7080285 1152 20 -55 355 No significant results MH-25-040 500101 7080380 1197 200 -80 398 No significant results 25MHTR-1 495658 7082459 N/A N/A N/A N/A Rock sample from nearby pit yielded 20.6 g/t gold 25MHTR-2 494895 7082034 N/A N/A N/A N/A Chip sample of 9.85 g/t gold over 1.30 m

Figure 2 - Gold-in-rock geochemistry of the Granite Creek basin, along with the location of the two 2025 diamond drill holes

Geological mapping at Mt. Hinton continues to be performed as part of a multi-year research program in the Keno Hill District, undertaken by the Yukon Geological Survey ("YGS"), Simon Fraser University, the University of Alberta and partner companies.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Rock samples from both projects were analyzed by ALS Minerals, with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assays and geochemical analyses completed in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Rock samples from Rye were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish on 30 g samples (Au-AA23), and 48 other elements by four acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ME-MS61L). Overlimit analysis for samples with gold values greater than 10 g/t were analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Rock samples from Mount Hinton were analyzed for gold by 50 g fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (Au-AA26) and 51 other elements by aqua regia digestion and inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-MS41).

All analyses of core samples from the 2025 Mount Hinton program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 50 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA26) and 51 elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS41). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag-/Cu-/Zn-OG46).

Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

