Athena Gold Corporation: Athena Gold To Attend The Munich Mining Conference

WHITE ROCK, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its participation at the Munich Mining Conference, October 3rd and 4th, 2025. The conference has 109 companies attending and more than 1,000 individual investors registrants. If you are in attendance, please stop by booth #66 to meet Koby Kushner, President & CEO.

The conference brings together investors and mining companies from around the world to discuss the latest developments in the mining and commodity markets. Free investor registration and event information are available here: Munich Mining Conference 2025.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering over 7,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Meanwhile, its Excelsior Springs project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited (formerly, Firetail Resources Limited). Excelsior Springs spans over 2,500 hectares and covers at least three historic mines. Athena also holds 100% interest in its Oneman Lake Au-VMS project in Ontario.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

