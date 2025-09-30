Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
30.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
INTEGRITY Security Services Achieves Full European Certificate Trust List Acceptance Across Levels 1, and 2 for its SCMS Platform

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a global leader in embedded security solutions, today announced that it has been officially accepted into the European Certificate Trust List (ECTL) at Levels 1 and 2. This milestone enables ISS to issue and manage SCMS V2X certificates throughout the European Union. Combined with a commanding position in North American and production service in China, this enables ISS to issue connected vehicle certificates across all global markets-providing automotive OEMs and infrastructure partners with a single, trusted source for V2X authentication services.

This approval enables ISS to become the only SMCS provider that can offer a fully integrated, production certified, global SCMS solution that covers Europe, North America, and China. "With a single integration to the ISS SCMS, automotive OEMs can produce vehicles for global deployment with ISS SCMS credentials installed in the factory", says Brian Romansky, VP and General Manager of Connected Vehicle Solutions.

"Acceptance at all levels of the European Certificate Trust List represents a critical step forward for ISS and for our OEM and infrastructure partners," said Jimmy Upton, Senior Security Architect at INTEGRITY Security Services. "As vehicles and infrastructure become increasingly connected, trust and interoperability are essential. This certification reinforces our commitment to supporting global OEMs with seamless, secure, and scalable certificate services-wherever they operate."

The ISS SCMS platform delivers authenticated digital certificates that secure communications between vehicles, roadside units, and infrastructure, protecting against spoofing and unauthorized access. Already trusted by leading automotive manufacturers, ISS provides a robust, production-ready solution for V2X ecosystems worldwide.

Benefits for OEMs and Infrastructure Providers include:

  • Global Compliance: Certificate services aligned with EU, U.S., and Asian security standards.
  • End-to-End Security: Coverage across manufacturing, deployment, and in-field operation.
  • Operational Efficiency: Streamlined supply chain management with one centralized certificate authority.
  • Proven Experience: ISS is among the most experienced certificate service providers, with a history of supporting large-scale automotive and infrastructure deployments.

This achievement further positions ISS as a long-term, strategic partner for the automotive industry globally, helping OEMs and infrastructure providers accelerate the safe rollout of cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) and next-generation mobility services.

About INTEGRITY Security Services
INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is the global leader in end-to-end embedded security solutions, specializing in certificate services, key management, and secure communications for connected vehicles and infrastructure. The ISS SCMS platform delivers trusted authentication across global markets, delivering safe, standards-compliant mobility solutions.

For more information, visit www.ghsiss.com/v2x.

Media Contact
Amanda Hiscott
Media Relations
media@ghsiss.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/integrity-security-services-achieves-full-european-certificate-trust-list-acceptance-across-levels-1-and-2-for-its-scms-platform-302569955.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
