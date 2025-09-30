eSIMo Launches International Calling and Rewards Program for Global Travelers

eSIMo.io introduces international calling, a referral-based rewards program, and announces upcoming second number support to transform global travel connectivity in over 200 countries.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / In a bold move to reshape mobile connectivity for travelers, eSIMo.io has officially launched three groundbreaking features: international calling support, an invite-and-earn rewards program, and the upcoming release of second-number functionality - all designed to empower global travelers with unmatched mobile freedom.

As one of the leading eSIM platforms, eSIMo.io offers instant connectivity in over 200 countries with no physical SIM card needed. This new set of features marks a significant step forward in bringing voice, data, and messaging into one digital eSIM experience.

New: Global Voice Calling with eSIMo.io

Users can now make crystal-clear international phone calls directly through their eSIM plan - no additional apps or roaming charges required. This feature allows both leisure and business travelers to stay connected worldwide with a single tap.

New: eSIMo Rewards Program

The newly launched rewards system lets users invite friends and family to eSIMo.io and earn eSIM Money for every successful activation. These credits can be used toward purchasing data plans or paying for international calls - making travel more affordable and connected.

Coming Soon: 2nd Number Support

eSIMo.io also revealed that soon users will be able to receive calls and SMS on a second mobile number, directly from the same eSIM-enabled device - an ideal feature for professionals, remote workers, and international travelers.

These features are all part of eSIMo.io's mission to eliminate connectivity barriers and provide smarter, more flexible mobile experiences for today's connected generation.

About eSIMo.io

eSIMo.io is a global leader in eSIM technology, providing travelers, digital nomads, and businesses with seamless mobile connectivity in over 200 countries worldwide. With instant activation, secure digital profiles, and flexible plans, eSIMo.io eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and roaming fees. The platform now supports international calling, referral-based rewards, and is preparing to launch second-number functionality with SMS and incoming call support.

Trusted by thousands of travelers and professionals, eSIMo.io is committed to delivering fast, secure, and affordable connectivity - anywhere in the world.

Learn more at: https://esimo.io

