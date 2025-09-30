Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 13:30 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kexing Biopharm's Sorafenib Generic Receives Approvals in Egypt and Peru

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kexing Biopharm announced that its in-licensed Sorafenib Tosylate Tablets generic, from Yabao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Beijing, has recently been approved for marketing in both Egypt and Peru, marking another important step in the Kexing's international commercialization efforts.

In Egypt, the product was granted marketing authorization by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). In Peru, the product received approval from the National Authority of Medicines and Medical Devices (DIGEMID).

Sorafenib, as a well-recognized molecular targeted therapy, is indicated for the treatment of some kind of cancers. With these back-to-back approvals, Kexing Biopharm has further expanded the geographic reach of Sorafenib, enhancing its accessibility across both the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region and Latin America, where the demand for oncology medicines continues to grow.

These milestones also highlight the company's capability to navigate diverse regulatory environments and advance global registrations efficiently. Moving forward, Kexing Biopharm will continue to develop therapeutics of high clinical value, collaborating closely with domestic and international partners to continually expand its product portfolio and ensure the stability of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Kexing is committed to enhancing treatment accessibility, providing high-quality medicines for patients worldwide.

Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136) is a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative medicines combining recombinant proteins, antibodies, and next generation cell and gene therapies. Harnessing proprietary technology platforms, Kexing pioneers novel targeted biological therapies and advanced drug delivery systems to address critical unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, making transformative impact on patients. Driven by a dual strategic focus on breakthrough innovation and global outreach, Kexing is committed to becoming a world-class leader in bringing high-quality pharmaceutical solutions to patients worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharms-sorafenib-generic-receives-approvals-in-egypt-and-peru-302570789.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.