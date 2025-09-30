Australia has commissioned its first eight-hour-duration battery energy storage system, marking a key milestone in the nation's transition to renewable energy.From pv magazine Australia he Australian arm of German energy utility RWE has confirmed the 50 MW/400 MWh Limondale BESS, near Balranald in southwest New South Wales, is registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). RWE said the BESS, located next to its existing, 249 MW Limondale Solar Farm, stands as the longest-duration grid-scale battery operating in the country. Very few lithium-ion chemistry batteries exist at this ...

