La Presse: Associated Press and LaPresse renew longstanding collaboration

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Associated Press (AP) and LaPresse have renewed their longstanding collaboration, extending their relationship through 2029. This renewal reaffirms their shared commitment to providing independent and high-quality journalism amid a rapidly evolving global media landscape.



Marco Maria Durante, President of LaPresse, stated: "I am honored to continue LaPresse's collaboration with Associated Press, a partnership that began in January 2007 and now marks over 22 years of mutual cooperation. AP has always been more than a provider or client it is a true partner. Together, we have shared ideas, worked on government tenders, and aim to continue participating in future bids across Italy and Europe. AP is an integral part of our history and identity, a story that began in 1938 under the name Publifoto Notizie and continued in 1994 with LaPresse S.p.A. Our renewed partnership looks to the future, focusing on addressing new challenges together. We have expanded AP content distribution exclusively in Spain and collaborated in Portugal and South America to maximize revenue opportunities. The markets in Italy and Spain are experiencing remarkable growth. Despite the challenges facing the media industry worldwide, our companies maintain an open, constructive dialogue, positioning us as leaders in the Italian and Spanish markets. We are confident this renewal will bring continued success and mutual satisfaction in a market where we are undisputed leaders."

"We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with LaPresse, who share AP's commitment to independent, nonpartisan and factual journalism," said AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham. "AP and LaPresse have worked closely together for over 20 years to ensure that audiences around the world have access to fact-based reporting. We look forward to the next chapter of this important collaboration."



Under the new agreement, LaPresse remains AP's exclusive distributor in Italy and Spain, while AP will continue to distribute LaPresse content through its global channels.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/251bbdbe-00cc-40af-9c37-da642904ef52