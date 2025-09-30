Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 13:46 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

La Presse: Associated Press and LaPresse renew longstanding collaboration

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Associated Press (AP) and LaPresse have renewed their longstanding collaboration, extending their relationship through 2029. This renewal reaffirms their shared commitment to providing independent and high-quality journalism amid a rapidly evolving global media landscape.

Marco Maria Durante, President of LaPresse, stated: "I am honored to continue LaPresse's collaboration with Associated Press, a partnership that began in January 2007 and now marks over 22 years of mutual cooperation. AP has always been more than a provider or client it is a true partner. Together, we have shared ideas, worked on government tenders, and aim to continue participating in future bids across Italy and Europe. AP is an integral part of our history and identity, a story that began in 1938 under the name Publifoto Notizie and continued in 1994 with LaPresse S.p.A. Our renewed partnership looks to the future, focusing on addressing new challenges together. We have expanded AP content distribution exclusively in Spain and collaborated in Portugal and South America to maximize revenue opportunities. The markets in Italy and Spain are experiencing remarkable growth. Despite the challenges facing the media industry worldwide, our companies maintain an open, constructive dialogue, positioning us as leaders in the Italian and Spanish markets. We are confident this renewal will bring continued success and mutual satisfaction in a market where we are undisputed leaders."

"We are delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with LaPresse, who share AP's commitment to independent, nonpartisan and factual journalism," said AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham. "AP and LaPresse have worked closely together for over 20 years to ensure that audiences around the world have access to fact-based reporting. We look forward to the next chapter of this important collaboration."

Under the new agreement, LaPresse remains AP's exclusive distributor in Italy and Spain, while AP will continue to distribute LaPresse content through its global channels.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/251bbdbe-00cc-40af-9c37-da642904ef52


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.