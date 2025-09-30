Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts and International Capital Strategist Dr. Rita Lustgarten Partner to Accelerate Growth and Expand Clean Water Access in the Middle East

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000 sq. ft. bottling and beverage facility in Marion, NC, today announced a collaboration with Dr. Rita Lustgarten, CEO and Founder of Women's Visionary Futures, Ltd, Women on the Leading Edge, Inc., and Global Visionaries Inc.

Dr. Lustgarten is an internationally recognized business leader and capital strategist who has secured funding for start-ups and driven exponential growth across multiple industries. She is also well known for her leadership in women's empowerment and for building global partnerships that connect innovation with opportunity. Her work has been featured in Forbes Magazine and highlighted by international leadership forums.

Through her extensive network of financial leaders and influencers across the Middle East, Dr. Lustgarten will help introduce Greene Concepts' artesian spring water as both a humanitarian solution and a high-value business opportunity. Her involvement is expected to open discussions around alternative shipping channels, local co-packing, and new bottled water brands in the Middle East tied to Greene Concepts' Marion, NC plant.

Greene Concepts' large-scale refill station produces pristine, ready-to-drink artesian water from its on-site aquifer. Unlike desalinated water, these shipments arrive immediately consumable, offering a sustainable supply for Middle East markets while creating significant income potential for all stakeholders.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated:

"Water is life, and Greene Concepts is committed to delivering artesian spring water as both a humanitarian necessity and a strategic opportunity for the Middle East. Dr. Lustgarten will leverage her global influence and network of financial leaders to open doors for Greene Concepts across the region. With much of the Middle East facing significant water scarcity, she provides us with an extraordinary pathway to expand revenues while addressing an urgent global need. This partnership represents profit with purpose-delivering sustainable solutions that support both communities and long-term economic growth."

Mr. Greene added: "Dr. Lustgarten is an invaluable partner for Greene Concepts as she creates immediate and future high-value opportunities, essentially getting us a seat at the table. She has guided companies through scaling, transformation, and brand development, helping many expand revenues by millions of dollars. She also dedicates her expertise and relationships to advancing women entrepreneurs, global leaders, and high-growth companies like Greene Concepts. As our flagship Be Water brand continues to grow, we want the world to know that we care about people and communities everywhere, and Dr. Lustgarten is instrumental in helping us achieve that vision."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-and-international-capital-strategist-dr.-rita-lu-1079840