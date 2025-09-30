Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (the "Company", "Gold Hart", or "HART") is pleased to announce its plans for the third phase of drilling at its flagship Tolita gold-copper-molybdenum asset in the Vicuña District of Chile.

Tolita was originally drilled down to a shallow depth of approximately 200m using an RC drill in the late 1990s, with all 3 holes encountering gold and copper. Earlier this year, Gold Hart tripled that depth with two diamond drill holes which reached approximately 600m each, both encountering porphyry-style gold, copper, and molybdenum mineralization. Now, Gold Hart believes it will be able to potentially nearly double that 600m depth.

Specifically, the Company has secured a Boart Longyear LF 90D diamond drill rig, rated to a depth capacity maximum of 1,193 meters. It is anticipated that the drill will be mobilized within the next week, with drilling to officially recommence a week thereafter. Gold Hart geologists hope to drill at a rate of approximately 700-900m per month.

"We truly believe we've barely scratched the surface at Tolita relative to its potential. Both diamond holes drilled to date encountered porphyry-style gold, copper, and molybdenum intercepts, and all 3 historic RC holes intercepted gold and copper, but these assets can host very large systems and extend significantly deeper - and Tolita remains completely open. HART senior geologists are extremely excited about our ability to return to target #1 equipped with a rig able to drill 4x deeper than the historic RC holes and 2x deeper than even the recent diamond drill holes," commented Isaac B. Maresky, Co-founder & CEO of Gold Hart.

The Company also wishes to announce that an additional geophysical survey may be conducted at Tolita sometime after commencement of drilling. The Company has been in active consultation with its contracted geophysics firm, which has developed a specialized expertise having completed nearly 1,000 geophysical surveys for 100s of companies in Chile, including Atex Resources Inc. Geophysical chargeability surveys tend to recognize the top of the horizon of the sulphides, hence Gold Hart's first priority drill targets will remain unchanged given the shallowness of the anomaly east of the fault. However, there are certain areas of Tolita which may be amenable to additional geophysical testing. For example, the Tolita geophysical anomaly remains open to the north; and west of the inferred fault contains lower chargeability which may prove amenable to deeper geophysics if the system is indeed deeper on that side of the asset (please refer to enclosed graphic). The Company will provide an update on this initiative in due course.

September 30, 2025 - Recommencement of Drilling at Tolita in Vicuña

September 30, 2025 - Recommencement of Drilling at Tolita in Vicuña

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_pr_sept_30_2025.jpg

Gold Hart - Clear Priority Drill Targets East of Fault - Returning to DDHTOL01

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_drill_target.jpg

Highest Charge Overlapping Highest Conductivity - Target Priority #1 (DDHTOL01)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_geophysical_anomaly.jpg

HART - All Drill Holes Encountered Gold & Copper - Indicating Large System

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_existing_drilling.jpg

HART'S Tolita - Massive 2.5km2 Anomaly Remains Open in Multiple Directions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_geophysical_anomaly_open.jpg

HART Assets - Large Existing Position in Vicuña & New Land On Historic Domeyko Fault

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_regional_land_holdings.jpg

HART Property Portfolio - Largest Independent Land Owner Surrounding Majors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_land_position_summary.jpg

HART Assets - Largest Independent Land Owner Surrounding Largest Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10786/268490_gold_hart_copper_-_executive_overview.jpg

Gold Hart Copper - First Diamond Drill Hole DDHTOL02 - Announced July 22, 2025

Gold Hart's first diamond hole (DDHTOL02) encountered long porphyry-style mineralization typical of the Vicuña District, including near continuous gold, copper, and molybdenum intercepts from approximately 137m until the end of the drill hole at 610m (473m) except for a sterile zone surrounding a potentially significant fault zone of 150m. Specifically, Gold Hart obtained 203.5m of 0.25g/t gold equivalent from 137.5m, including a higher grade zone of 67m at 0.38g/t gold equivalent. Later in this same hole, Gold Hart intercepted another 118m of 0.24g/t gold equivalent, including 45.5m at 0.30g/t gold equivalent. The drill hole finished in mineralization.

Gold Hart Copper - Second Diamond Drill Hole DDHTOL05 - Announced August 6, 2025

Gold Hart's second diamond hole (DDHTOL05) once again intercepted porphyry-style intercepts of gold, copper and mineralization, including certain areas of higher grade relative to the first hole. Specifically, Gold Hart intercepted 10 meters of 0.62g/t gold equivalent, including a highlight sample that included 0.60g/t gold, 0.34% copper, and 20g/t molybdenum for a gold equivalent of 0.97g/t. This subsection was within a larger 42m mineralized intercept. This aforementioned intercept was above the fault, but similar to the first hole, Gold Hart again encountered gold, copper, and molybdenum mineralization below the fault later in the hole as well. In this case, below the fault, Gold Hart intercepted 22m of 0.40g/t gold equivalent, within a larger 63m mineralized intercept.

Important Notes: Gold equivalent grade calculated using prices for gold ($3,340/oz) copper ($11,180/t) and molybdenum ($61,917/t) only and assumes equal recovery for all metals. These metal prices were utilized for both diamond drill holes for the sake of consistency. True widths are not yet known. Certain samples included anomalous values of silver, lead and zinc which are excluded altogether.

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired three properties just West on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Faul, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The new Gold Hart properties host several historic gold and copper mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world1 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with 59-million ounces of gold and 12.5-billion pounds of copper.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of RC drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, and silver. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

About Gold Hart Copper's Tolita Gold-Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Target

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper-molybdenum asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface3. Geochemical surveys revealed gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum anomalies, which led to trenching. Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys which identified 4 unique anomalies as well3.

In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide / porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits. As a result, and due to general market sentiment for junior exploration companies in 1997-1998, Tolita was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign)3.

When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability and conductive anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling4". Gold Hart Copper has therefore launched diamond drilling and is fully funded for this planned campaign.

References & Notes:

1)Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

2)Norte Abierto is considered the largest gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

3)Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling.

4)Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

HART | Gold Hart Copper Corporation - Social Media Channels

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

