Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 15:14
18,610 Euro
+3,16 % +0,570
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,55018,61015:15
18,56018,61015:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 13:50 Uhr
114 Leser
Mildef Group AB: MilDef subsidiary roda has received call of order with Bundeswehr, worth 212 MSEK

roda computer, subsidiary of MilDef, has signed a contract on deliveries of rugged IT for vehicle integration projects, to the German army digitalization project, D-LBO (digitalized land-based operation). The deliveries will start in 2025 and be finalized in the fourth quarter 2026. The order value is 212 MSEK.

Roda, part of MilDef Group since the acquisition of roda computers GmbH, has received a call-off order on an existing framework agreement with the the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw for short), the procuring authority of the Bundeswehr.

"This is the biggest call off order roda ever received and a very encouraging start to the MilDef and roda journey. We are proud to grow and deepen our collaboration with the Bundeswehr. The German rearmament is quickly ramping up and MilDef is ready to deepen our contribution for a stronger Germany and Europe, says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef Group.


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 13:50 CEST on September, 30, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef's products are sold to more than 200 customers through companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
