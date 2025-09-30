ToolsGroup Partners with Natuzzi to Transform Global Supply Chain Planning

Digital Transformation Initiative Empowers Iconic Italian Furniture Brand to Anticipate Demand, Optimize Inventory, and Boost Service Levels

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software,today announced its partnership with Natuzzi, the iconic Italian furniture brand celebrated worldwide for craftsmanship, innovative design, and premium home furnishings. This collaboration marks a major step in Natuzzi's digital transformation, modernizing and automating its supply chain planning for both Raw Materials and Finished Goods. The initiative aims to shift Natuzzi from reactive processes to proactive, demand-driven decision-making, ensuring optimized inventory, enhanced service levels, and full visibility across its global operations.

As part of the partnership, Natuzzi will leverage ToolsGroup SO99+ , an advanced planning solution that combines statistical forecasting , seasonality modeling , and inventory optimization . The platform provides planners with actionable, real-time insights to anticipate demand, right-size inventory, and make faster, data-driven decisions, improving responsiveness in an increasingly volatile market.

Natuzzi's primary objectives include inventory optimization, improved service levels, automation of planning processes, and enhanced supply chain visibility.

"Partnering with ToolsGroup is a decisive step in our digital transformation journey," said Pierangelo Colacicco, Natuzzi's CIO. "By modernizing our supply chain planning, we will not only optimize inventory and service levels but also reinforce our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and exceptional customer experience", added Domenico Ricchiuti, Natuzzi's COO.

We are thrilled to support Natuzzi in this next chapter," said Josh Main, ToolsGroup's Chief Revenue Officer. "With our demand-driven planning solutions, we help companies master uncertainty with confidence, providing more control, less risk, and the ability to deliver their promise. This is why we are supply chain innovators, from day one."

About NATUZZI

Natuzzi S.p.A., founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi in Santeramo in Colle, Bari (Apulia), is a leading Italian furniture brand recognized globally for its craftsmanship and innovative design. The company specializes in the design, production, and marketing of premium upholstered furniture-including sofas, armchairs, sofa beds, recliners, coffee tables, lighting, storage solutions, and bedroom furnishings-as well as complementary home accessories. Renowned for its dedication to Italian artisanal quality and thoughtful aesthetics, Natuzzi invests significantly in research and development, with a focus on trend forecasting, materials innovation, and advanced ergonomic and automated systems. The brand regularly collaborates with prominent international designers and artists and engages in creative initiatives like the "Re-vive" reinterpretation series featuring street artists. Natuzzi is also a pioneer in functional innovation, having introduced industry-first solutions including motion sofas, massage chairs, and seating integrated with sound systems.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is a global leader in service-driven supply chain planning software, helping companies deliver on their promises-profitably and reliably-even in times of disruption. Unlike traditional tools that break under volatility, ToolsGroup uses probabilistic modelling, advanced optimization, and AI-driven automation to master complexity at scale. Our solutions uniquely optimize both demand and supply, enabling customers to achieve higher service levels with lower inventory investment. Today, more than 400 companies across 45 countries trust ToolsGroup to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , or visit www.toolsgroup.com .

