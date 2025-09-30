Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
30.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Acadiana Community Recognizes the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux With Gold

Firm receives 2025 Acadiana's Choice honors in Law Firm, Personal Injury, and Workers' Compensation categories

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux has been named the 2025 Gold Winner for the Best Law Firm and Best Personal Injury Law categories, while also earning Silver in the Workers' Compensation category for this year's Acadiana's Choice Awards. Organized by The Acadiana Advocate, the awards celebrate businesses and professionals across Acadiana and winners are chosen by local votes.

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux receives 2025 Acadiana's Choice honors

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux receives 2025 Acadiana's Choice honors
The team is grateful to the community for their continued support and to The Acadiana Advocate for leading this annual program highlighting local businesses and professionals.

"It means the world to me," adds Blaine. "I was born and raised here, and to be chosen by my neighbors in our community is the greatest honor I could ask for."

The firm was also recognized in last year's Acadiana's Choice Awards, and this year's recognition continues the tradition of strong community support. The team extends sincere thanks to all who voted and to The Acadiana Advocate for highlighting organizations that make a difference in Acadiana.

Blaine Barrilleaux's connection to the region runs deep. The founder and lead attorney for the firm was born and raised in Lafayette, and he has built his practice around advocacy for local residents. He has long invested in Acadiana through numerous charitable giving programs, local sports sponsorships, and his annual scholarship program for Lafayette students.

If You're Ever in Pain, Call Blaine.

When an accident happens, the path forward can feel uncertain. Blaine has built his practice around helping Louisiana families through difficult times and making sure they're not left to figure it out alone. If you're in pain, call Blaine.

Contact Information

Adam Carbonneau
Director of Marketing
adam@barrilleauxlaw.com
615 219-9181

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux
https://www.barrilleauxlaw.com
info@barrilleauxlaw.com
(337) 989-1212
(337) 221-8609

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux



