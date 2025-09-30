Sama Secures Four Major Awards Across Three Continents

Company recognized for innovation, leadership and workplace culture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Sama , delivering data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services, today announced multiple international honors, awarding Sama for its workplace culture, company growth, technology innovation and business leadership.

At the 2025 Africa Digital Economy Awards , Sama was named Most Innovative BPO Provider of the Year, recognized for its proprietary platform and human-in-the-loop (HITL) approach that powers complex AI model training in autonomous vehicles, agriculture, retail and healthcare. The platform combines ML-assisted tools with expert annotators to deliver industry-leading accuracy and efficiency from the first data set.

Sama Vice President of Global Service Delivery, Annepeace Alwala , was also recognized at the Digital Economy Awards, winning Digital Woman of the Year award for her leadership in scaling Sama's impact in East Africa and advancing opportunities for women in technology. Alwala oversees a workforce of more than 3,000 employees across Kenya and Uganda and has helped drive milestones including achieving B Corp certification and forging national partnerships to expand youth employment in the digital economy.

In addition, Sama received the Impact Sourcing Honor from Elevate Group , which recognizes companies that create economic opportunities for people with the greatest barriers to work. The award highlights Sama's proven impact sourcing model, through which the company has helped nearly 70,000 people lift themselves out of poverty via formal digital-economy employment.

Sama was also named to the 2025 Global Inspiring Workplaces list, following earlier recognition among the top three Inspiring Workplaces in the Middle East and Africa. This global accolade highlights Sama's investments in wellbeing, inclusion and professional growth that have created measurable outcomes for employees and customers.

"Our mission is to prove that responsible AI delivers enterprise results and social impact," said Wendy Gonzalez, CEO of Sama. "These various awards validate the systems we've built and our world class team. From our inception, Sama has remained committed to delivering industry-leading AI solutions alongside life-changing opportunities for individuals who previously had no access into the digital economy. We are honored to be recognized for these efforts."

These achievements build on a year of recognition for Sama. In 2025, the company was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity by Newsweek, and earned the Virtual Fitting Room Solution Provider of the Year award at the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards .

***

About Sama

Sama delivers data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services. By combining advanced platforms with expert human judgment, Sama helps some of the world's largest companies, including 30% of the Fortune 50, move AI models from development to production with confidence. With thousands of skilled data professionals and industry-leading quality guarantees, Sama tackles the critical challenge that over 63% of AI models fail to reach production due to poor data quality.

Founded in 2008, Sama has delivered more than 40 billion data points and created employment opportunities that have helped over 70,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. As a certified B Corporation, Sama is committed to advancing both technological innovation and social impact. Learn more at www.sama.com .

Sama media contact

sama@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Sama

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sama-secures-four-major-awards-across-three-continents-1079750