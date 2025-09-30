Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Enterprise-grade eCommerce agency Bighorn Web Solutions has been named a Platinum Member of the Magento Association, the highest level of recognition within the global Magento community.





Platinum Membership with Magento reflects leadership, influence, and deep investment in the Magento ecosystem, placing Bighorn among an exclusive group of agencies recognized for their ongoing commitment to advancing Magento Open Source.

The Magento Association created its tiered membership program to highlight agencies that not only use the platform but also contribute to its growth and long-term stability.

This is also why Platinum Members are positioned to participate in community discussions, provide input into future developments, and represent best practices within the Magento ecosystem.

"Joining the Platinum tier is both an honor and a responsibility. This recognition reinforces the values we've built our company on: investing in innovation, strengthening the Magento community, and making sure our clients benefit from a platform that continues to evolve," said Bighorn Web Solutions Founder and CEO Caleb Bradley.

For Bighorn's clients, the recognition underscores the agency's credibility, strengthened access to community insights, and commitment to delivering strategies aligned with Magento's evolving standards.

Overall, this designation strengthens Bighorn's ability to deliver solutions that align with industry standards, while staying ahead of evolving trends in eCommerce.

To learn more about Bighorn's full list of Magento-based services, please visit https://bighornwebsolutions.com/development/magento/.

About Bighorn Web Solutions

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of customer-facing, senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands how to position you to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

