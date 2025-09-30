Two lots were tendered, to serve communities in Amazonas and Pará, with BRL 312 million ($58 million) of equipment. In Amazonas, 20,165 MW will be installed via five solar and diesel-fired thermal generation sites. Pará will get a 30.1 MW battery, solar and diesel facility.From pv magazine Brazil The 2025 Auction for Supply to Isolated Systems, promoted on Friday by the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber contracted 50 MW to supply electricity to cities in Amazonas and Pará that are not connected to Brazil's National Interconnected System. With two of the planned three lots successfully ...

