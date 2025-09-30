Fifth consecutive year of recognition; advanced in 'Completeness of Vision' compared to 2024 positioning

Wildix, a global provider of AI-powered business communications, today announced it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

This is the fifth consecutive year Wildix has been included in the report, where it remains the only European vendor recognized. In the 2025 edition, Wildix advanced further on the Completeness of Vision axis within the Niche Players quadrant, moving ahead of its 2024 position.

Wildix's model stands apart by serving midsize enterprises, sales-oriented organizations and frontline-heavy industries. With a solid base in Europe and growing momentum in North America, the company is steadily reinforcing its global presence.

"As the only European vendor in this year's report with a partner-exclusive model, we see this recognition as proof that our focus is in the right place," said Emiliano Tomasoni, Chief Marketing Officer, Wildix. "Business communications should not just connect people; they should drive measurable results. That's why we've built solutions for the sales-driven and frontline teams that keep economies moving. When a clinic answers every patient call, or a store associate serves a customer faster, the return is immediate. This is the impact we measure ourselves against, and the vision we'll keep advancing."

Over the past year, Wildix has advanced its roadmap with enhancements that extend collaboration, customer engagement and contact-center-lite capabilities. These include:

Multilingual AI agents

Branded calling in the U.K., U.S. and Germany

Adoption of Wilma AI, embedding agentic automation across the UCaaS stack

Enhancements to its omnichannel contact-center-lite product, broadening customer-facing support

Expansion of the global sales engineering team and launch of the Sales Academy, a dedicated UC sales enablement program accelerating partner onboarding and skills development

Early deployments highlight the measurable outcomes Wildix innovations can deliver. In a recent rollout of Wilma AI across 65 U.K. clinics, the platform enabled teams to:

Handle more than 50,000 calls with none missed

Generate over £9 million in new patient value

Free 2,000 staff hours to return to frontline care

Wildix's portfolio spans x-bees for collaboration and customer engagement, x-hoppers for frontline retail and Wilma AI for agentic automation across all solutions. Together, these offerings extend UCaaS beyond the office to every part of the workforce. The same platform connects Wildix teams across regions and roles, reinforcing the strong culture and high employee retention highlighted in the report as drivers of its continued global expansion.

The recognition also comes as Wildix prepares for its upcoming Global Partner Days, which will bring together partners worldwide to align on growth strategies, share insights and showcase the company's latest innovations.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider with a 100% channel-first model and deployments in more than 135 countries, Wildix serves over 1.5 million users across industries including retail, healthcare and education. Its secure, AI-driven solutions, including the flagship x-bees platform powered by Wilma AI, help businesses accelerate sales, streamline operations and adapt without friction.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Pankil Sheth, Megan Fernandez, and additional contributors, 22 September 2025, ID G00823063.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

