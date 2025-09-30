Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based, biopharmaceutical company today announced having signed a license agreement for SunRock Biopharma's SRB21, an HER3/HER2 antibody. SunRock Biopharma is a Galician company supported by the regional government, Xunta de Galicia, through Xesgalicia, devoted to the development of antibodies against highly invasive tumors with an urgent clinical need in oncology. Debiopharm has exercised its option to license SunRock Biopharma's bispecific antibody, which targets both HER2 and HER3 human epidermal growth factor receptors. This agreement, initially announced in 2023, will combine this antibody with Debiopharm's proprietary MultiLINK Linker Technology to develop a new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) under the name Debio 2512.

Debiopharm will leverage their "Trifecta" approach with this bispecific antibody to create a fit-for-purpose ADC using proprietary linkers and smart payload selection. Bispecific ADCs target multiple antigens simultaneously potentially offering higher efficacy and specificity while reducing off-target effects and overcoming resistance mechanisms. This dual-targeting strategy may allow for more potent delivery of cytotoxic payloads directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues, offering breakthrough options for patients with resistant cancer types.

"Bi-specific ADCs hold significant promise as the next generation of cancer therapies," mentioned Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm. "We're excited to confirm this licensing option as it allows us to apply our MultilinkTM Linker Technology to a dual-targeted design that could pave the way for breakthrough therapies in HER-driven cancers."

HER2-driven cancers are widely recognized as more aggressive forms of disease, marked by faster growth, earlier relapse, and a higher likelihood of treatment resistance.1 While recent therapies have provided meaningful advances, many patients ultimately develop resistance and metastasis, limiting the durability of response and long-term survival benefits. A bi-specific antibody targeting HER3 and HER2 represents a highly promising advancement for ADC development. By targeting simultaneously HER2 and HER3, this approach has the potential to overcome resistance mechanisms that limit current HER2-directed therapies.

"The licensing of SRB21 represents a significant milestone for SunRock Biopharma and a strong validation of our bi-specific antibodies platform," said Laureano Simón, CEO of SunRock Biopharma. "Through our collaboration with Debiopharm, we aim to accelerate the development of next-generation bi-specific ADCs, tailored to offer new hope to patients with HER2-resistant tumors.

"Patients fighting HER2-driven cancers require treatment approaches that can safely and effectively target and outsmart resistant or recurrent disease," explained Frederic Levy, CSO at Debiopharm. "The development of bi-specific ADCs targeting HER3 and HER2 in conjunction with our "Trifecta" approach represents a highly promising advancement in hard-to-treat cancers."

Debiopharm's ADC Expertise

We're developing fit-for-purpose antibody-drug conjugates through a tailored "Trifecta" approach: strategic target selection, innovative proprietary MultiLINK linker technology, and smart payload choices. Our ADC portfolio includes first-in-class or best-in-class candidates: the clinical-stage Debio 1562M, a CD37-targeted ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and Debio 0532, an HER3-targeted ADC for solid tumors, as well as other undisclosed targets. We are actively partnering to access innovative targets, co-develop, or out-license our ADC programs. We have strong in-house capabilities and in-depth expertise spanning ADC conjugation and optimization, pharmacokinetics/ pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), toxicology, translational, pharmaceutical (CMC) and clinical development, and supply chain management. We continue to invest in and explore potential game-changing technologies, such as novel and dual payloads.?

About SunRock Biopharma

SunRock Biopharma is a biotech company devoted to the development of therapeutic antibodies against highly invasive tumors with an urgent clinical need. SunRock has developed a unique portfolio of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic antibodies and bispecific antibodies against novel targets, as CCR9 and well-known targets, as HER3. SunRock counts among its shareholders the EAF Spain Isabel la Católica Fund (European Angels Fund, EIF) and Xes Galicia, the investment arm of the regional government of Galicia, Xunta de Galicia

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

Visit us www.debiopharm.com

Follow us on X @DebiopharmNews

Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/debiopharminternational/

References

Wujun G, et al. Mechanisms of acquired resistance to HER2-Positive breast cancer therapies induced by HER3: A comprehensive review, European Journal of Pharmacology, Volume 977, 2024,176725, ISSN 0014-2999.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930083824/en/

Contacts:

Debiopharm Contact

Dawn Bonine Head of Communications

dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11