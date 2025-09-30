Building on its 14 years of experience, SaaS provider Opendatasoft today announced a major strategic shift, with the general availability of its data product marketplace solution, and a rebranding to become Huwise (a combination of Human Wise).

This pivotal step reaffirms and extends the company's mission enabling everyone within organizations, whether business users, technical experts or AI, to seamlessly access, consume and create value from data.

With over 3,000 projects already successfully deployed in 25 countries, Huwise has set the goal of becoming the global leader in data product marketplaces, centralized, self-service spaces where both humans and AI can intuitively find and consume data products and other data assets.

Jean-Marc Lazard, Chairman and co-founder of Huwise, commented: "Over the last decade effectively governing and using data has become central to competitiveness and innovation. This need has been accelerated by the rise of AI, which requires accessible, reliable data to deliver on its potential. For 14 years, Huwise has been at the forefront of data sharing solutions that create value for the entire business, not just technical teams. By developing our capabilities in line with user needs, we are now aiming to become the global leader in data product marketplaces, providing the essential foundation to fully democratize data sharing across the organization, scale data use and create even greater value."

Huwise transforms to revolutionize access to information and data within organizations

A pioneer in data democratization, Huwise is focused on helping all organizations transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation and performance through the evolution of its solution into a data product marketplace.

Based on an intuitive, e-commerce marketplace-style experience, Huwise's solution enables organizations and their employees to provide secure, compliant access to data in the right formats to deliver usage and value. Through the data product marketplace, organizations can now manage and share a wide selection of data assets through self-service.

Interoperability across the data management stack is essential to driving data sharing and ROI. To enable this Huwise has forged strategic partnerships with technology leaders including Precisely, Informatica, Collibra, Snowflake and Databricks.

About Huwise

Huwise helps data leaders transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation, and performance.

We design a SaaS data product marketplace solution tailored to business teams and non-expert users, making data accessible, actionable, and value-generating. With Huwise, organizations provide employees and partners with secure, self-service access to their data products through a single platform.

In just a few weeks, we can deploy any type of data product marketplace, whether internal or external.

Today, more than 350 clients across 25 countries rely on Huwise to accelerate their data initiatives, with over 3,000 platforms already deployed worldwide. Backed by 14 years of expertise in data management, we deliver tailored support to address the business use cases of our clients.

