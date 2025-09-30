Record Open Interest across Natural Gas, Oil, TTF and Brent Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, and home to the largest and most liquid energy markets in the world, today announced record open interest (OI) across its total futures markets of 56.8 million on September 25, 2025, with record OI of 43 million commodity futures and record OI of 41 million energy futures.

ICE's oil futures markets reached record OI of 11 million on September 26, 2025, up 20% year-over-year (y/y) with ICE Brent futures hitting record OI of 3 million on September 24, 2025, up 30% y/y. Brent is the price barometer for three quarters of internationally traded crude oil and the largest crude oil futures and options market globally, underpinning a matrix of over 800 oil and refined products giving customers the ability to manage the price points of related products around the world.

Alongside this, ICE's natural gas futures markets, which offer the broadest range of benchmarks with trading hubs across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, hit record OI of 24.9 million on September 25, 2025, up 13% y/y. ICE continues to see strong growth across its European natural gas franchise, hitting record OI of over 3 million futures on September 26, 2025, including record OI in THE (German), PEG (French) and PSV (Italian) natural gas futures where TTF acts as the pricing reference point for these European hubs, similar to the relationship between TTF and JKM for natural gas in Asia.

Sitting at the center of ICE's natural gas markets is TTF which reached record OI of 2.6 million contracts on September 25, 2025, up 23% y/y. TTF, which continues to see record participation levels this year, serves as a leading benchmark for global natural gas pricing. Used by the market in a similar manner to Brent crude in oil, TTF influences global LNG contract pricing with market participants using TTF's deep liquidity and price transparency to hedge exposure, manage volatility, and optimize gas flows across regions making TTF a central reference price in the risk management of international gas markets.

"No matter what part of the energy supply chain our customers are active in, ICE's markets provide deeply liquid price anchors which underpin the pricing for a matrix of thousands of related contracts so customers can trade and manage risk with confidence and transparency from one trusted platform," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "Liquidity brings critical flexibility and choice to customers as they navigate an increasingly interconnected energy landscape."

Average daily volume across ICE's energy futures and options complex is up 16% year-to-date.

