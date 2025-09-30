Recognized for Unmatched Density, Cost Efficiency, and Cyber-Resilient Archiving for Media and Entertainment

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that its Scalar® i7 RAPTOR tape library has won a Best of Show Award from TV Tech at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam. The Best of Show Awards, judged by a panel of industry experts and editors, recognize the most innovative and impactful technologies introduced at major media and entertainment events. Held annually in Amsterdam, IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) is one of the world's most influential shows for media, entertainment, and technology professionals, drawing global broadcasters, content creators, technology providers, and thought leaders to showcase and discover the latest innovations shaping the industry.

The Scalar i7 RAPTOR was selected for delivering breakthrough advancements in archive scalability, density, and cyber resilience, making it a preferred solution for large-scale media archives. All within a standard 19-inch data center rack footprint, RAPTOR provides up to 2,016 slots and more than 60 PB of native storage with LTO-10 media offering unparalleled scalability for organizations managing massive 4K/8K video, VFX, and audio collections. By delivering up to 200% more storage density than competing systems, the Scalar i7 RAPTOR significantly reduces power, cooling, and floor space requirements, enabling up to 70% lower total cost of ownership while supporting sustainable operations.

Already trusted by some of the world's largest media and production companies as well as major global hyperscalers, the Scalar i7 RAPTOR is setting a new benchmark for performance at scale. Beyond density and cost efficiency, it also sets new standards for uptime and cyber protection. Its serviceable components and AI-driven analytics are designed to ensure reliability, while Quantum's exclusive security features-such as Active Vault and Logical Tape Blocking-support uncompromising defense against ransomware and insider threats. Seamless integration with Quantum StorNext®, ActiveScale®, and leading backup/archival tools enables the Scalar i7 RAPTOR to fit directly into modern production and post-production workflows.

"Winning TV Tech's Best of Show at IBC validates the important role played by the Scalar i7 RAPTOR," said Hugues Meyrath, CEO at Quantum. "Media companies now have an innovative new way to securely preserve their most valuable assets at scale for years or even decades, all while lowering costs and reducing environmental impact. This award underscores why the Scalar i7 RAPTOR is quickly becoming the archive of choice across the industry."

This marks the third Best of Show recognition for Scalar i7 RAPTOR in 2025. Earlier this year at NAB, the system received Best of Show honors from both TV Tech and TVBEurope, highlighting its global impact and innovation across the media technology ecosystem.

For more information on the Scalar i7 RAPTOR, visit www.quantum.com/scalar-i7.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

