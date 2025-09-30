Arrowhead Intermediaries announces expanded leadership team

Key appointments and a unified data and analytics team position the platform for operational excellence

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025has announced key leadership appointmentsand the integration of its data and analytics teams, promoting alignment, growth and operational excellence across its specialty distribution platform.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to collaboration, innovation and a unified culture," said Steve Boyd, chief executive officer of Arrowhead Intermediaries. "We're thrilled to appoint these outstanding leaders whose experience and vision will help shape our next chapter."

Arrowhead Intermediaries leadership appointments include:

John Carrozza , chief financial officer - Brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, including roles as CFO and COO at Trepp LLC and in global operations at Thomson Reuters.

, chief financial officer - Brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, including roles as CFO and COO at Trepp LLC and in global operations at Thomson Reuters. Tony Cacchione , chief information officer - Most recently led technology transformation initiatives for Arrowhead Intermediaries' Bridge Specialty Group division. He has also held senior IT roles at Zurich and QBE.

, chief information officer - Most recently led technology transformation initiatives for Arrowhead Intermediaries' Bridge Specialty Group division. He has also held senior IT roles at Zurich and QBE. Joe Shomphe , chief technology officer - A longtime executive with Arrowhead programs division with more than a decade of technology leadership, Shomphe has advanced operations, security and cross-team collaboration.

, chief technology officer - A longtime executive with Arrowhead programs division with more than a decade of technology leadership, Shomphe has advanced operations, security and cross-team collaboration. James Jiloty , chief people officer - Most recently vice president of team resources with our parent company, Jiloty brings over 15 years of experience in workforce planning and talent development.

, chief people officer - Most recently vice president of team resources with our parent company, Jiloty brings over 15 years of experience in workforce planning and talent development. Karthik Kesavan, head of integration management - With leadership experience at McKinsey, Zurich and Bridge Specialty Group, Kesavan will oversee alignment and integration across Arrowhead Intermediaries.





Arrowhead Intermediaries unified its data and analytics team across the platform. Under the leadership of Jimmy Curcio, the combined team will deliver advanced data solutions and actionable insights to drive business growth.

Jimmy Curcio , chief strategy and analytics officer - Most recently with our Arrowhead Programs division, Curcio now leads data and analytics, as well as advising on product development and acquisitions across Arrowhead Intermediaries.

, chief strategy and analytics officer - Most recently with our Arrowhead Programs division, Curcio now leads data and analytics, as well as advising on product development and acquisitions across Arrowhead Intermediaries. Rachael Hudson, senior vice president of data strategy and business intelligence - Leading advance data accessibility and growth at Bridge Specialty Group, Hudson will now guide data strategy and quality across Arrowhead Intermediaries.





"Across our global platform, we're building stronger solutions for the market and long-term opportunities for our teammates," said Chris Walker, chairman of Arrowhead Intermediaries. "Our expanded leadership team is instrumental in achieving all we're building together."

About Arrowhead Intermediaries

Arrowhead Intermediariesis a global insurance distribution platform that offers deep specialization, scale, and innovation across wholesale brokerage, program administration, and specialty insurance. With more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a collective portfolio exceeding $18 billion in premium placed in 2024, Arrowhead Intermediaries delivers a diverse trading platform for insurance carriers as well as expanded access and niche solutions for brokers and customers navigating complex and hard-to-place risks. The platform combines entrepreneurial culture with operational excellence to deliver tailored solutions and long-term value across the insurance ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Meraz

Vice President, Communications

Email: smeraz@arrowheadgrp.com

Phone: (707) 365-7851