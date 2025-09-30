Avel eCare Recognized as a Top Telemedicine Service by Healthcare Business Review

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Avel eCare has been named among the Top Telemedicine Services of 2025 by Healthcare Business Review . The recognition highlights Avel's role in setting a new standard for virtual, system-wide care, expanding access to high-quality healthcare in rural, urban, and underserved communities nationwide.

According to Healthcare Business Review, companies chosen for this prestigious list have "demonstrated outstanding capabilities in their respective industries, earning their place at the top. Renowned for their cutting-edge solutions, services, and exceptional customer support, they stand out in their fields after receiving numerous nominations. A panel of C-level executives, industry experts, and our editorial board conducted a comprehensive evaluation to select the top companies."

With more than 30 years of telemedicine leadership, Avel eCare delivers an integrated system of care that spans emergency, behavioral health, hospitalist, pharmacy, specialty clinic, ICU, and more. By connecting hospitals, clinics, schools, EMS providers, and long-term care facilities to a team of board-certified physicians, nurses, and specialists, Avel provides reliable care that improves outcomes, reduces unnecessary transfers, and strengthens local health systems.

"This recognition reflects the tireless dedication of our team and our partners nationwide," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "From critical access hospitals to large health systems, our mission has always been the same: to ensure that every patient, no matter their location, has timely access to the highest level of care. Being honored as a top telemedicine service validates that vision."

Avel eCare's innovative approach has been proven to:

Improve quality metrics such as reduced ICU length of stay and faster emergency department throughput

Provide financial value by alleviating staffing shortages and reducing reliance on costly locum coverage

Strengthen recruitment and retention by supporting bedside teams with 24/7 expertise

As demand for telehealth accelerates-with the global telehealth market projected to reach $1.18 trillion by 2032 according to BioSpace.com ( https://www.biospace.com/telehealth-market-poised-to-surge-usd-1-186-59-billion-by-2032)- Avel continues to lead the way with scalable, reliable solutions that bring stability and innovation to healthcare delivery.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a national leader in technology-enabled clinical services delivered through telemedicine, offering provider-to-provider virtual care solutions that expand clinical capacity and improve outcomes across the healthcare industry. With more than 30 years of innovation, Avel's board-certified clinicians partner with hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, EMS agencies, and correctional health systems nationwide to bring high-quality care to patients when and where it's needed most. Learn more at: www.avelecare.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski

Avel eCare

media@avelecare.com

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-recognized-as-a-top-telemedicine-service-by-healthcare-bus-1079535