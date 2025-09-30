Origin Agritech Limited: Origin Agritech Announces Investment Agreements, Including Investment from Origin CEO Weibin Yan

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced two significant investment agreements.

Origin announced that its CEO, Weibin Yan, has entered into a securities purchase agreement to invest $2,400,000 in the Company at $1.20 per share, thereby acquiring 2,000,000 ordinary shares. This investment demonstrates the executive leadership's strong commitment to Origin's future growth trajectory.

Additionally, Origin has entered into a modification agreement with institutional investors to adjust the terms of an existing securities purchase agreement originally executed in August 2024. The modification consolidates the remaining second and third tranches into a single closing at a revised price of US$1.20 per share.

The additional capital infusions of $2,400,000 from our CEO and $1,481,250 from institutional investors will support Origin's continued expansion in China's agricultural biotechnology sector, including enhanced research and development capabilities, expanded market penetration, and strengthened distribution networks.

"These strategic investments demonstrate the concrete confidence between Origin and our investors to adapt to evolving market conditions while maintaining our focus on long-term value creation," said Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. "My personal investment alongside the investments from our institutional investor partners provides us with important capital while reflecting a collaborative approach that benefits all stakeholders as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered at the Origin R&D Center in Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and Bt (pest resistance) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account for updating investors on Company and industry developments, which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the Company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, new information, or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

