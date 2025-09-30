Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.09.2025 14:15 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025

DJ VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 
30-Sep-2025 / 12:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
VVV Sports Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Group") 

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

VVV Sports Limited announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. 

OVERVIEW 

The Company's goals for the six months to 30 June 2025 were to focus from mineral resource exploration to the sports 
and media investment sector, with an emphasis on fast-growing racket sports such as padel, pickleball, and beach 
tennis. 

This transition was formalised following shareholder approval at the AGM held on 9 June 2025, at which point the 
Company's name was officially changed from VVV Resources Limited to VVV Sports Limited. To support this new direction, 
the Company completed a conditional and underwritten subscription to raise GBP1,000,000 (gross), which was secured via 
Campana Investments Ltd. As part of a wider recapitalisation, the Company also issued shares to settle legacy loans 
owed to loan note holders ("R8 Noteholders") of R8 Capital Investments plc. 

The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the 
Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over 
some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 
contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver and copper.   In 
the period as part of the R8 Noteholders debt for equity swap, the arrangement gained the Company an investment in R8 
Capital Investments Plc. 

Several board changes occurred to align governance with the new strategy, including the resignation of David Ajemian 
and the appointment of Jonathan Rowland as Executive Chairman and Richard Morecroft as Non-Executive Director. 

The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. 

Operationally, the Company intends to divest its legacy resource assets and focus exclusively on sports-related 
opportunities going forward. The financial position at 31 December 2024 showed minimal cash reserves (GBP5,000), though 
this was significantly improved post-period following the capital raise, bringing cash resources to approximately 
GBP826,000. 

We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 

Jonathan David Rowland 

Executive Chairman 

 FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 30 June 2025 was GBP164,000 (30 June 2024: GBP191,000 and 31 December 2024:  GBP427,000 loss) 
which mainly related to share-based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the 
period was nil.  At 30 June 2025, the Company had cash balances of GBP826,000 (30 June 2024: GBP9,000 and 31 December 2024: 
GBP5,000). 
 
The interim accounts to 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                       
Jonathan Rowland 
                     +44 (0) 

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
                       
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                     +44 (0) 207 469 0936

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2024 

6 months to  6 months to  Year ended 
 
                                       30 June    30 June    31 December 
                                     
                                   2025     2024     2024 
 
                                        Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited 
 
                                   Notes  GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
Continuing operations                                               
 
Revenue                                                      
 
Investment income                               -       -       - 
 
Total gains on AFS investments                         -       -       - 

Administrative costs                              (153)     (91)     (191) 
 
Expenses settled by issuance of shares                     -       (100)     (100) 
 
Expense for Warrants                              (11)     -       - 

Operating (loss)                                (164)     (191)     (291) 

Finance costs                                 -       -       - 
 
(Loss) before tax                               (164)     (191)     (291) 

Taxation                                    -       -       - 
 
(Loss) for the period                             (164)     (191)     (291) 

Other comprehensive income                                             
 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                        -       -       - 
 
Impairment of investment in joint venture                   -       -       (136) 
 
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners       (164)     (191)     (427) 
of the parent company 

(Loss) per share:                                                 
 
Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence)              2    (1.59)    (6.02)    (3.89)

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2025 

Group      Group      Group 
 
                                   30 June     30 June     31 December 
                               
                               2025      2024      2024 
 
                                    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                             Notes    GBP'000      GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
ASSETS                                                    
 
Non-current assets                                              
 
Intangible assets                           350       350       350 
 
Investments accounted for using the equity method           1,902      136       - 
 
                                    2,252      486       486 

Current assets                                                
 
Trade and other receivables                      18       12       18 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                       827       9        5 
 
                                    845       21       23

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 07:44 ET (11:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
