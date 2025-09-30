DJ VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 30-Sep-2025 / 12:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Group") Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 VVV Sports Limited announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. OVERVIEW The Company's goals for the six months to 30 June 2025 were to focus from mineral resource exploration to the sports and media investment sector, with an emphasis on fast-growing racket sports such as padel, pickleball, and beach tennis. This transition was formalised following shareholder approval at the AGM held on 9 June 2025, at which point the Company's name was officially changed from VVV Resources Limited to VVV Sports Limited. To support this new direction, the Company completed a conditional and underwritten subscription to raise GBP1,000,000 (gross), which was secured via Campana Investments Ltd. As part of a wider recapitalisation, the Company also issued shares to settle legacy loans owed to loan note holders ("R8 Noteholders") of R8 Capital Investments plc. The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver and copper. In the period as part of the R8 Noteholders debt for equity swap, the arrangement gained the Company an investment in R8 Capital Investments Plc. Several board changes occurred to align governance with the new strategy, including the resignation of David Ajemian and the appointment of Jonathan Rowland as Executive Chairman and Richard Morecroft as Non-Executive Director. The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. Operationally, the Company intends to divest its legacy resource assets and focus exclusively on sports-related opportunities going forward. The financial position at 31 December 2024 showed minimal cash reserves (GBP5,000), though this was significantly improved post-period following the capital raise, bringing cash resources to approximately GBP826,000. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further news in due course. Jonathan David Rowland Executive Chairman FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 30 June 2025 was GBP164,000 (30 June 2024: GBP191,000 and 31 December 2024: GBP427,000 loss) which mainly related to share-based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2025, the Company had cash balances of GBP826,000 (30 June 2024: GBP9,000 and 31 December 2024: GBP5,000). The interim accounts to 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Jonathan Rowland +44 (0) AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0936

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2024

6 months to 6 months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - - Total gains on AFS investments - - - Administrative costs (153) (91) (191) Expenses settled by issuance of shares - (100) (100) Expense for Warrants (11) - - Operating (loss) (164) (191) (291) Finance costs - - - (Loss) before tax (164) (191) (291) Taxation - - - (Loss) for the period (164) (191) (291) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - - Impairment of investment in joint venture - - (136) Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners (164) (191) (427) of the parent company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence) 2 (1.59) (6.02) (3.89)

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2025

Group Group Group 30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 350 350 350 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,902 136 - 2,252 486 486 Current assets Trade and other receivables 18 12 18 Cash and cash equivalents 827 9 5 845 21 23 Total assets 3098 507 373 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (2,216) (141) (247) Total current liabilities (2,216) (141) (247) Total liabilities (2,216) (141) (247) Net Assets 881 366 126 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - - Share premium account 2,473 1,565 1,565 Share based payment reserve 76 25 65 Retained earnings (1,668) (1,224) (1,504) Total equity 881 366 126

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2025

Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated 6 months to 6 months to Year to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (164) (191) (291) Adjustments for: Share based payment expense 11 - - Increase in investments (1,902) - - Issue of shares to settle liabilities 910 100 100 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables - 14 7) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 1,967 50 153 Net cash used in operating activities 822 (27) (31) Investing activities Finance Costs - - - Investment in intangible assets - - - Net cash outflow in investing activities - - - Financing activities Issue of share capital - - - Net cash from financing activities - - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 822 (27) (31) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5 36 36 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 827 9 5

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

1. General Information

Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2024 annual financial statements.

2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below.

Six months to Six months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company (164) (191) (291) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the 10,291,329 3,174,735 7,476,311 purposes of basic loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (1.59) (6.02) (3.89)

3. Events after the reporting date

The Company formalised its change of name from VVV Resources Limited to VVV Sports Limited, which took effect on 27 August 2025. This reflected the strategic shift approved earlier in the year toward sports and media investments. The Company's ticker (VVV), SEDOL, and ISIN remained unchanged, and a new corporate website was launched at www.vvvsports.pro. In a further governance update, Benjamin Hill, Non-Executive Director, resigned from the Board with effect from 4 September 2025. There were no other material events after the reporting date that require disclosure or adjustment to the interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025.

