VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 -3

Dienstag, 30.09.2025
30.09.2025 14:15 Uhr
DJ VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 
30-Sep-2025 / 12:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
VVV Sports Limited 
 
("VVV" or the "Group") 

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

VVV Sports Limited announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. 

OVERVIEW 

The Company's goals for the six months to 30 June 2025 were to focus from mineral resource exploration to the sports 
and media investment sector, with an emphasis on fast-growing racket sports such as padel, pickleball, and beach 
tennis. 

This transition was formalised following shareholder approval at the AGM held on 9 June 2025, at which point the 
Company's name was officially changed from VVV Resources Limited to VVV Sports Limited. To support this new direction, 
the Company completed a conditional and underwritten subscription to raise GBP1,000,000 (gross), which was secured via 
Campana Investments Ltd. As part of a wider recapitalisation, the Company also issued shares to settle legacy loans 
owed to loan note holders ("R8 Noteholders") of R8 Capital Investments plc. 

The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the 
Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over 
some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 
contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver and copper.   In 
the period as part of the R8 Noteholders debt for equity swap, the arrangement gained the Company an investment in R8 
Capital Investments Plc. 

Several board changes occurred to align governance with the new strategy, including the resignation of David Ajemian 
and the appointment of Jonathan Rowland as Executive Chairman and Richard Morecroft as Non-Executive Director. 

The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. 

Operationally, the Company intends to divest its legacy resource assets and focus exclusively on sports-related 
opportunities going forward. The financial position at 31 December 2024 showed minimal cash reserves (GBP5,000), though 
this was significantly improved post-period following the capital raise, bringing cash resources to approximately 
GBP826,000. 

We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 

Jonathan David Rowland 

Executive Chairman 

 FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 30 June 2025 was GBP164,000 (30 June 2024: GBP191,000 and 31 December 2024:  GBP427,000 loss) 
which mainly related to share-based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the 
period was nil.  At 30 June 2025, the Company had cash balances of GBP826,000 (30 June 2024: GBP9,000 and 31 December 2024: 
GBP5,000). 
 
The interim accounts to 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                       
Jonathan Rowland 
                     +44 (0) 

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
                       
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                     +44 (0) 207 469 0936

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2024 

6 months to  6 months to  Year ended 
 
                                       30 June    30 June    31 December 
                                     
                                   2025     2024     2024 
 
                                        Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited 
 
                                   Notes  GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
Continuing operations                                               
 
Revenue                                                      
 
Investment income                               -       -       - 
 
Total gains on AFS investments                         -       -       - 

Administrative costs                              (153)     (91)     (191) 
 
Expenses settled by issuance of shares                     -       (100)     (100) 
 
Expense for Warrants                              (11)     -       - 

Operating (loss)                                (164)     (191)     (291) 

Finance costs                                 -       -       - 
 
(Loss) before tax                               (164)     (191)     (291) 

Taxation                                    -       -       - 
 
(Loss) for the period                             (164)     (191)     (291) 

Other comprehensive income                                             
 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                        -       -       - 
 
Impairment of investment in joint venture                   -       -       (136) 
 
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to the owners       (164)     (191)     (427) 
of the parent company 

(Loss) per share:                                                 
 
Basic and diluted (loss) per share (pence)              2    (1.59)    (6.02)    (3.89)

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2025 

Group      Group      Group 
 
                                   30 June     30 June     31 December 
                               
                               2025      2024      2024 
 
                                    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                             Notes    GBP'000      GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
ASSETS                                                    
 
Non-current assets                                              
 
Intangible assets                           350       350       350 
 
Investments accounted for using the equity method           1,902      136       - 
 
                                    2,252      486       486 

Current assets                                                
 
Trade and other receivables                      18       12       18 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                       827       9        5 
 
                                    845       21       23

Total assets                             3098      507       373 

LIABILITIES                                                  
 
Current liabilities                                              
 
Trade and other payables                       (2,216)     (141)      (247) 
 
Total current liabilities                       (2,216)     (141)      (247) 

Total liabilities                           (2,216)     (141)      (247) 

Net Assets                              881       366       126 

EQUITY                                                    
 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent                              
 
Share capital                             -        -        - 
 
Share premium account                         2,473      1,565      1,565 
 
Share based payment reserve                      76       25       65 
 
Retained earnings                            (1,668)    (1,224)     (1,504) 
 
Total equity                             881       366       126

Unaudited Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Consolidated    Consolidated    Consolidated 
 
                             6 months to     6 months to     Year to 
 
                             30 June       30 June 
                                             31 December 2024 
                           2025        2024 
 
                             Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
 
                             GBP'000        GBP'000        GBP'000 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                   
 
Operating (loss)                     (164)        (191)        (291) 
 
Adjustments for:                                             
 
Share based payment expense               11         -          - 
 
Increase in investments                 (1,902)       -          - 
 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities          910         100         100 
 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables    -          14         7) 
 
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables     1,967        50         153 
 
Net cash used in operating activities          822         (27)        (31) 

Investing activities                                           
 
Finance Costs                      -          -          - 
 
Investment in intangible assets             -          -          - 
 
Net cash outflow in investing activities         -          -          - 

Financing activities                                           
 
Issue of share capital                  -          -          - 
 
Net cash from financing activities            -          -          - 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents         822         (27)        (31) 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     5          36         36 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period        827         9          5

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

1. General Information

Basis of preparation and accounting

The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2024 annual financial statements.

2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. 

Six months to  Six months to  Year ended 
 
                                      30 June     30 June     31 December 
  
                                    2025      2024      2024 
 
                                      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited) 
 
                                      (GBP'000)     (GBP'000)     (GBP'000) 
 
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the company           (164)      (191)      (291) 

Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the    10,291,329   3,174,735    7,476,311 
purposes of basic loss per share 

Basic and diluted loss per share (pence)                  (1.59)     (6.02)     (3.89)

3. Events after the reporting date

The Company formalised its change of name from VVV Resources Limited to VVV Sports Limited, which took effect on 27 August 2025. This reflected the strategic shift approved earlier in the year toward sports and media investments. The Company's ticker (VVV), SEDOL, and ISIN remained unchanged, and a new corporate website was launched at www.vvvsports.pro. In a further governance update, Benjamin Hill, Non-Executive Director, resigned from the Board with effect from 4 September 2025. There were no other material events after the reporting date that require disclosure or adjustment to the interim financial statements as at 30 June 2025.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 403685 
EQS News ID:  2206056 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

