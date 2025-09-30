Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A40CCE | ISIN: US98955N2071 | Ticker-Symbol: 5BU0
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 09:59
4,240 Euro
-2,30 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHIHU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHIHU INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,54015:17
30.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
Zhihu Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Technology Officer

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced the resignation of Mr. Bin Sun from his position as the Company's chief technology officer due to personal reasons, effective from September 30, 2025.

"On behalf of our board and management team, I extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Sun for his valuable contribution as our chief technology officer," commented Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the Company. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: ir@zhihu.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: zhihu@christensencomms.com


